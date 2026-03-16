Interdisciplinary Business Courses

BUS 099/Business Freshmen Seminar | 0 course unit

(fall)

This course introduces students to different areas of their college career through a series of workshops. Students will learn about what the School of Business has to offer and learn life skills such as dealing with diversity, teamwork, and change management. This course is required for all entering business students.



BUS 100/Sophomore Business Colloquium | 0 course unit

(spring)

A course for all business students that examines how marketing, accounting, management, finance, and economics contribute to the functioning of a business in today’s global marketplace. Course sessions will be delivered primarily by senior business professionals. Sophomore Business Colloquium is required for all business students.



BUS 200/Legal and Regulatory Environment of Business | 1 course unit

(every semester)

An examination of the legal environment of business, particularly as it relates to the competing interests of a business’ various stakeholders. Current events, the lawmaking process, public policy issues, business ethics, and the role and functioning of the corporation are the major foci of this course. This is a sophomore-level School of Business writing course.



BUS 300/Law for Business | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisite: Sophomore or higher standing

The purpose of this course is to study several types of law with which business people must work on a daily basis. Students learn the law of sales, negotiable instruments and commercial paper, bankruptcy, and secured transactions and see how it applies in today’s world. Current events will be a major part of this class.



BUS 325/Employment Law | 1 course unit

(spring)

Prerequisite: Sophomore or higher standing

A study of the various federal and state laws and regulations affecting employment relationships in a rapidly changing economy. Equal opportunity, age discrimination, and disability discrimination are points of focus.



BUS 360/ International Business Law | 1 course unit

(annually)

An introduction to the legal issues involved in global business, focusing on the effective management of legal risk. This course will provide students with a basic understanding of the international legal framework and international business law concepts, such as corporate, employment and contract law principles.



BUS 370/Selected Topics in Business Administration | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Note: Each time this course is offered, the specific topic and course prerequisites will be announced.

An opportunity to pursue, in a structured setting, a topic of current interest or specialized focus not available in scheduled business courses. (Course context will vary; course may only be taken for credit twice.)



BUS 391/Independent Study in Business Administration | Variable course units

Prerequisites: Permission of instructor and department chair

An opportunity to engage in individual or small-group directed readings or study, not otherwise available in the curriculum, under the supervision of a faculty advisor. Student must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5.





BUS 393/Independent Research in Business Administration | Variable course units

Prerequisites: Permission of instructor and department chair

An opportunity to engage in individual or small-group projects or studies, not otherwise available in the curriculum, under the supervision of a faculty advisor. The experience should result in a paper which is either published or formally presented. Student must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5.



BUS 399/Internship in Business | Variable course units

Graded P/U only.

Prerequisites: Junior or senior standing; permission of internship coordinator

An opportunity for students to integrate theory with field experience in business under the instruction and supervision of a business person in consultation with the internship coordinator. This course cannot be used to fulfill option requirements for the Interdisciplinary Business Studies specialization.



BUS 495/Senior Thesis | 1 course unit

Prerequisites: Interdisciplinary business specialization, senior standing; and permission of

instructor and department chair Independent research under faculty supervision. Topic agreed upon by student and sponsoring faculty member. The student will complete a formal research paper and presentation. This course is a capstone writing course.



BUS 498/Seminar in Interdisciplinary Business Issues | 1 course unit

(spring)

Prerequisites: Interdisciplinary business specialization; senior standing; MGT 201, MKT201, FIN 201, and MIT 201; BUS 200. Preferably, the student has also had breadth courses, in addition to the foundation courses, in each area. This writing intensive capstone seminar will provide students in the interdisciplinary business

specialization with the opportunity to utilize the multi-disciplinary knowledge they have gained during their years of study to examine a current business issue. Students will research and discuss the topic under study from a variety of perspectives and report their findings and recommendations in memos, research reports, and presentations. The subject under study will change each semester to reflect current business conditions. This is a senior-level writing course for students in the interdisciplinary business specialization.