International Business Courses

INB 250/International Business Study Tour | 1 course unit

(Generally offered during winter semester break and summer session)

An experiential course on international business and culture that combines classroom instruction with travel to business and cultural sites in foreign countries. Tours are geographically focused and have included the Caribbean, Central America, China and Western Europe. Location varies from year to year. Course requires an additional fee to cover the travel portion.



INB 260/Multinational Firms/Introduction to International Business | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisite: ECO 101 or 102

Examination of the global operating environment in which an international firm, specifically a multinational firm, organizes its activities to compete successfully. The operating environment includes national and international politics, cultural peculiarities of the various human societies, and financial, monetary, and trading/investment rules and regulations.



INB 330/Capital Flows and Currency Crisis | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisite: ECO 102

This course examines the economic and financial forces that influence open economies. Focuses on the causes of currency and banking crises and on the consequences of these crises for domestic economic growth and examines thoroughly the tools governments, central banks, and the International Monetary Fund use to manage balance of payments problems. The course will provide students with a framework for analyzing international monetary policies and problems.



INB 350/International Trade Patterns and Practices: A Caribbean Focus | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

(same as INT 350)

Prerequisite: ECO 101 or ECO 102

The course examines trade relationships, flows, and structures in the context of historical experiences, contemporary political relationships, and economic imperatives. With a focus on the Caribbean region, the course also looks at how international trade processes actually work.



INB 365/International Trade Operations | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisite: ECO 102 and sophomore standing

This course examines the business and governmental processes necessary for making or buying products from international sources and then selling and distributing these products on an international basis. Students will explore the import/export procedures that businesses must undertake when pursuing international business transactions. The course will cover the international relationship networks existing between world-wide suppliers, buyers, distributors, logistics and other third party operational providers that make up international trade an efficient and effective global process.



INB 370/Selected Topics in International Business | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Note: Each time this course is offered, the specific topic and course prerequisites will be announced.

An opportunity to pursue, in a structured setting, a topic of current interest or specialized focus not available in scheduled business courses. (Course context will vary; course may only be taken for credit twice.)





INB 391/Independent Study in International Business | Variable course units

Prerequisites: Permission of instructor and department chair

An opportunity to engage in individual or small-group directed readings or study, not otherwise available in the curriculum, under the supervision of a faculty advisor. Student must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5.



INB 393/Independent Research in International Business | Variable course units

Prerequisites: Permission of instructor and department chair

An opportunity to engage in individual or small-group projects or studies, not otherwise available in the curriculum, under the supervision of a faculty advisor. The experience should result in a paper which is either published or formally presented. Student must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5.



INB 498/Senior Seminar in International Business | 1 course unit

(spring)

Prerequisites: ECO 340 or FIN 340 or MKT 340 or MGT 310, senior status, international business specialization

This capstone course for international business students focuses on analyzing the existing and future business opportunities for a particular region of the world. The course integrates materials from economics, finance, management, marketing, and politics.