Management, BS – General MGT Suggested Four Year Sequence 2025-2026

|First Year
|Fall Semester (4 units)
|Spring Semester (4 units)
|MAT 125: Calculus for Business & Social Sciences
(1 unit) OR MAT 127: Calculus A (1 unit)
|MKT 201: Marketing Principles (0.5 unit)
|ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR
ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit)
|MGT 201: Management Principles (0.5 unit)
|FYS: First Year Seminar (1 unit)
|STA 115: Statistics OR
STA 215: Statistical Inference (1 unit)
|College Core Requirement (1 unit)
|ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR
ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit)
|BUS 99: Business Orientation Seminar (0 unit)
|College Core Requirement (1 unit)
|IDS 102: Information Literacy (0 unit)
|BUS 100: Professional Development (0 unit)
BUS 100 can be taken in your Sophomore Year if you do not take the course in the First Year, Spring Semester.
|Sophomore Year
|Fall Semester (4 units)
|Spring Semester (4 units)
|ACC 201: Financial Accounting (1 unit)
|ACC 202: Managerial Accounting (1 unit)
|BUS 200: Legal/Regulatory Environment of Business
(1 unit)
|IST 201: Intro to Data & Info Science (0.5 unit)
|MGT 235: Statistical Analysis for Management (1 unit)
|FIN 201: Fundamental Financial Methods (0.5 u nit)
|College Core Requirement (1 unit)
|MGT 301: Organizational Behavior (1 unit)
|College Core Requirement (1 unit)
Note: BUS 200 should be completed during sophomore year or by fall of junior year, at the latest.
|Junior Year
|Fall Semester (4 units)
|Spring Semester (4 units)
|MGT 320: Human Resource Management or MGT 360:
Operations Management*
|IST Breadth (1 unit)
|MKT Breadth (1 unit) OR MGT Breadth (1 unit)
|MGT Option Course (1 unit)
|College Core Requirement (1 unit)
|MGT 360: Operations Management (1 unit) OR
MKT 360: Supply Chain (1 unit)*
|Elective (1 unit)
|College Core Requirement (1 unit)
*Students completing the Supply Chain Management track will use MKT 360 as Business/Management Core requirement and MGT 360 as Management Option (in place of MGT 320).
|Senior Year
|Fall Semester (3 units)
|Spring Semester (3 units)
|FIN Breadth (1 unit)
|International Business Course or Free Elective (1 unit)
|Management Option Course (1 unit)
|MGT 499: Strategic Management (1 unit)
|College Core Requirement (1 unit)
|MGT Capstone (1 unit)
|BUS 400: Senior Exit Exam (0 unit)
Note: If the International Business requirement has been satisfied with one of the major requirements, replace with free elective course.