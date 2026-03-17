Tell Us your Story Black History Month Student Showcase

Tell Us your Story Black History Month Student Showcase

Undeclared in the School of Business

Management, BS – Supply Chain Track – Suggested Four Year Sequence 2025-2026

First Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) MAT 125: Calculus for Business & Social Sciences

(1 unit) OR MAT 127: Calculus A (1 unit) MKT 201: Marketing Principles (0.5 unit) ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR

ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit) MGT 201: Management Principles (0.5 unit) FYS: First Year Seminar (1 unit) STA 115: Statistics OR

STA 215: Statistical Inference (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR

ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit) BUS 99: Business Orientation Seminar (0 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) IDS 102: Information Literacy (0 unit) BUS 100: Professional Development (0 unit)

BUS 100 can be taken in your Sophomore Year if you do not take the course in the First Year, Spring Semester.

Sophomore Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) ACC 201: Financial Accounting (1 unit) ACC 202: Managerial Accounting (1 unit) BUS 200: Legal/Regulatory Environment of Business

(1 unit) IST 201: Intro to Data & Info Science (0.5 unit) MGT 235: Statistical Analysis for Management (1 unit) FIN 201: Fundamental Financial Methods (0.5 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) MGT 301: Organizational Behavior (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit)

Note: BUS 200 should be completed during sophomore year or by fall of junior year, at the latest.

Junior Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) MGT 320: Human Resource Management OR MGT 360: Operations Management* IST Breadth (1 unit) MKT Breadth (1 unit) OR MGT Breadth (1 unit) Management – SCM – Option (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) MGT 360: Operations Management (1 unit) OR

MKT 360: Supply Chain (1 unit)* Elective (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit)

*Students completing the Supply Chain Management track will use MKT 360 as a Business/Management Core requirement and MGT 360 as Management – SCM – Option.

Senior Year

Fall Semester (3 units) Spring Semester (3 units) FIN Breadth (1 unit) International Business Course or Free Elective (1 unit) International Business Course or Free Elective (1 unit) MGT 365: Supply Chain Design and Logistics (1 unit) MGT 499: Strategic Management (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) MGT Capstone (1 unit) BUS 400: Senior Exit Exam (0 unit)

Note: If the International Business requirement has been satisfied with one of the major requirements, replace with free elective course.