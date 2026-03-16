Management Courses

MGT 201/Management Principles and Practices | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Provides an introduction to the core concepts and theories of management. Emphasis is on developing a theoretical foundation in the various theories of effective management as well as an understanding of their practical implications. Topics include: the roles and functions of managers, leadership skills, team management, decision-making, strategic management of the organization, organizational structure and processes, and the ethical and social responsibilities of management.



MGT 215/Introduction to Leadership | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Leadership skills are necessary for mobilizing organizations to achieve their goals, whether the organizations are businesses, government, nonprofits, or campus student groups. We will work together to further your development as a leader by studying the nature and practice of leadership in organizations and insights into the practice of leadership. You will gain an understanding of what makes a successful leader and how successful leaders are able to achieve organizational and personal success at the same time. As part of our work together, you will also gain an understanding of your leadership style and begin to develop leadership skills that will help you to lead successfully and ethically.



MGT 235/Statistical Analysis for Management | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisite: STA 215 or equivalent

Statistical Analysis for Management is an applied course intended to introduce students to different types of questions, research studies and analyses of common types of data sets used in management. The focus of the course is on the analysis and interpretation of the results of statistical methods that are common in management studies.



MGT 301/Organizational Behavior | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisite: MGT 201 or PSY 267

Provides an in-depth examination of theory and research on individual and group processes (including attitudes, motivation, decision-making, communication, negotiation and leadership), as well as structural factors (including job and organizational design, and power relations) that shape the contemporary workplace. Emphasis is on gaining a theoretical grasp of issues and problems and an understanding of the practical implications of the various theories of human behavior at work. The purpose of this course is to help students develop frameworks for understanding organizational processes and learn how to apply such knowledge toward improving an organization’s effectiveness and managing organizational change.



MGT 310/Cross-Cultural Management | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisite: MGT 201 or PSY 267

Integrated overview of the role of culture in conducting global business and the management issues influenced by differences in national and sub-national cultures. Addresses how cultural proclivities inform employee motivation, organizational leadership, interpersonal communication, work-place conflicts and conflict resolution, and decision-making processes; how employees and managers can prepare for culture shock; and how firms can create a global mindset among their employees.



MGT 317/The Art and Science of Negotiation | 1 course unit

(fall)

Prerequisite: Sophomore or higher standing

Negotiation is the process of creating agreements between two or more parties. It is both an art and a science. The science includes recognizing the type of situation and players involved in a negotiation, the knowledge of theories that may help to guide the parties, and the development of a strategy. The art includes the development of individual negotiation skills, the creation of new outcomes, and the knowledge of oneself through the negotiation process.





MGT 320/ Human Resource Management | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisite: MGT 201 or PSY 267

An in-depth examination of how managers align an organization’s human capital with its strategic direction. Through the use of readings, assignments, mini-cases, and scenarios, the course will emphasize employment law, job analysis, recruitment and selection, performance appraisal, discipline, and health and safety, all within an ethical framework.



MGT 330/Employee and Labor Relations | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisite: MGT 201 or PSY 267

Examination of how rules of the workplace affecting rank-and-file employees are established and enforced in unionized and non-unionized environments. The course adopts a managerial perspective, identifying strategies and practices that preserve the prerogatives of managers while protecting employee rights and needs. This tension is studied in the context of a legal framework and a market economy.



MGT 335/Employee Benefits | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisite: MGT 201 or PSY 267

The Employee Benefits course explores current topics and trends in health, welfare, paid-timeoff, and retirement plans. Students will discuss issues of access and affordability of specific plans and will examine the challenges of administering, controlling costs, and communicating these benefits to employees as an important tool to attract and retain a productive workforce. Presentations and discussions will emphasize the societal impact of these benefit options.



MGT 345/Compensation Management | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisite: MGT 201 or PSY 267

This course addresses the ways in which both tangible and intangible forms of compensation may be used to motivate and reward employee performance. Job analysis, job descriptions, and job evaluation will be used as the basis of compensable factors in designing an equitable pay structure. Discusses how to assess reward systems using criteria of equity and cost effectiveness and to assess and diagnose compensation issues and problems and develop appropriate solutions.



MGT 350/Designing Organizations | 1 course unit

(fall)

Prerequisite: MGT 201 or PSY 267

Students examine of contemporary organizational designs and theories in order to acquire the most up-to-date view of how organizations are structured for success in a rapidly changing, competitive, global environment. The critical structural and contextual dimensions of organizational design are identified. Students will analyze the various operating environments of organizations, describe and define the organizations operating within those environments, and then diagnose and solve the organizational problems utilizing real-world cases.



MGT 360/Operations Management | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisites: MGT 201and STA 215 or equivalent

Provides knowledge and insights on how firms design and deliver products and services to their customers, how manufacturing and service firms associate themselves with suppliers and distributors in efficient supply-chains, and how managers use optimization techniques to improve quality and increase productivity. This operations perspective is essential to understand how firms compete in the marketplace, add value for their customers, and pursue profitability.





MGT 370/Selected Topics in Management | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Note: Each time this course is offered, the specific topic and course prerequisites will be announced.

Course provides an opportunity to pursue, in a structured setting, a topic of current interest or specialized focus not available in scheduled business courses. (Course context will vary; course may only be taken for credit twice.)



MGT 377/Management Science | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisites: MAT 125 or MAT 127 or equivalent, STA 215 or equivalent

Management Science is about optimization methods, focusing on linear programming and simulation techniques. The course emphasizes learning by doing, and students work in groups to formulate and solve relevant and familiar problems in business and society.



MGT 380/International Management | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisite: MGT 201 or PSY 267

This course is taught from the perspective of US/EU organizations operating in a global economy. The course explores the manner in which economic, political, cultural and social differences and similarities affect planning, organization, leadership and control of organizational performance. Business organizations are considered. Also considered are government organizations, non-governmental organizations, profit making organizations, nonprofit making organizations, and military organizations. The emphasis is on managing in Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Europe.



MGT 381/Entrepreneurship/Small Business Management | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisites: Junior standing or higher standing

This is an interactive course which will teach students to prepare a complete and effective Business Plan that can be adapted to a small business of their choice. Students will also gain knowledge in areas of planning, operation, marketing, finance, legal controls, and human elements associated with the startup, acquisition and operation of a small business from the entrepreneurial perspective.



MGT 385/Business Ethics and Corporate Social Responsibility | 1 course unit

(annually)

Prerequisite: Junior standing or higher standing

This course will study the moral challenges of business. We will examine the corporation, the demands and limits of the marketplace, and the leading accounts of ethical behavior. These concepts will be applied to real-world ethical cases faced by business organizations, their leaders, employees, and stakeholders. Students will be asked to reflect on their assumptions about business and its role in society, and how values can shape career choices and the trajectory of a business enterprise.



MGT 391/Independent Study in Management | Variable course units

Prerequisites: Permission of instructor and department chair

An opportunity to engage in individual or small-group directed readings or study, not otherwise available in the curriculum, under the supervision of a faculty advisor. Student must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5.



MGT 393/Independent Research in Management | Variable course units

Prerequisites: Permission of instructor and department chair

An opportunity to engage in individual or small-group projects or studies, not otherwise available in the curriculum, under the supervision of a faculty advisor. The experience should result in a paper which is either published or formally presented. Student must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5.





MGT 415/Leadership in Business and Society | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisite: MGT 215 and junior or higher standing

This course is designed to help students gain an understanding of the nature of leadership; to teach students the fundamental elements of effective leadership; and to demonstrate the importance of leadership in their chosen careers. Students will be introduced to the field of leadership by studying the works of many influential writers and analyzing historical and contemporary leaders and their complex roles in managing organizational issues. Leadership exercises and self-assessment tools will help students identify their personal leadership styles and develop their personal approach to effective leadership. This course will prepare and encourage students to assume leadership roles in their personal and professional lives.



MGT 451/Decision Making Seminar | 1 course unit

(spring)

Prerequisites: MGT 201, FIN 201, MIT 201, MKT 201, Senior standing, Management specialization

This is a senior-level intensive writing course, a seminar course, and a capstone course for management majors. It provides students with opportunities to pursue relevant personal interests in the field of decision making and to explore both normative and prescriptive decision-making models along with the many issues that reduce the quality of the decision process. Students will be writing about, and discussing, required readings along with participation in experiential activities. It is a qualitative, rather than a quantitative, approach that emphasizes an active and informal exchange of information, ideas, and experiences.



MGT 495/Senior Thesis | 1 course unit

Prerequisites: Management specialization, senior standing, permission of instructor and department chair.

Independent research under faculty supervision providing students in the management specialization an opportunity to conduct research on a topic of interest in greater depth than is possible in a traditional course. The topic must be agreed upon by student and sponsoring faculty member(s) prior to course enrollment. The student will complete a formal research project/report and presentation. This course is a capstone writing course.



MGT 498/Senior Seminar in Management | 1 course unit

(spring)

Prerequisites: MGT 201, FIN 201, MIT 201, MKT 201, senior standing, management specialization

This is a senior-level writing intensive course, a seminar course, and a capstone course for students in the management specialization. It provides students with the opportunity to utilize the knowledge they have gained during their years of study to examine a significant management issue and its implications. Students will research and discuss the topic under discussion from a variety of perspectives and report their findings and recommendations in memos, research reports and presentations. The subject under study will change each semester to reflect current and timely management topics.



MGT 499/Strategic Management | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisites: Senior standing, School of Business major, MKT 201, FIN 201, MGT 201, MIT 201, ACC 202 or ACC 211, and MGT 360 or MKT 360

Capstone course integrates what the student has learned from the various business disciplines and applies this thinking to the firm’s actions and outcomes. It illustrates how analysis, planning and implementation, and adaptation are necessary components of strategic management under conditions of rapid change and unpredictability. Technology, innovation, globalization and linkages between organizational behavior and firm strategy are stressed. The course emphasizes current business practices taught through case analysis, business research, report writing, and oral presentations



