Management Information Technology

MIT 201/Information Systems: Concepts and Applications | .5 course unit

(fall, spring)

Prerequisite: Sophomore standing

MIT 201 provides students with a fundamental understanding of information technology in contemporary business environments. In this half course, students will study essential information systems found in current and emerging business models. Discussion will focus on information technology, contemporary decision support tools, and emerging trends in technology that impact knowledge workers. MIT 201 uses a combination of lecture (50%) and lab experiences (50%) to explore current trends in information technology. Students will learn about technology and its impact on business through readings from books and other published resources including podcasts, discussions, and independent research. Students will work in teams and individual environments to solve business problems using decision support tools and by creating business reports on emerging trends in technology.



MIT 310/Business Information Systems and Technology | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisite: MIT 201

BIST engages students in the study of information systems, technology, and business application software. BIST builds upon the knowledge gained in the introductory Information Systems course and further extends the study of IST and its impact on organizations operating in global business environments. BIST also focuses on reengineering information systems and critical business processes through global team projects. Throughout the course, emphasis is placed on using IT to redesign systems and procedures by utilizing experiential learning activities including team work projects, cases studies, and computer lab assignments.



MIT 320/Database Management for Business | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisite: MIT 201

No one can do his or her job without information, and in today’s environment, most of this information comes from some sort of database. Your professional success will, in part, depend on your ability to understand information and the technology that sustains it; specifically, its characteristics and your ability to obtain, organize, and analyze it. Even though you are not majoring in IT, you will be expected to partner with IT in the business environment to build database systems. This course will provide you with this core knowledge. In this course, you will work in teams to design and develop a database system.



MIT 330/Managing Projects and Work Teams | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisite: Junior standing

Managing Projects and Work Teams engages students in the study of project management concepts, principles, tools, and techniques. With a focus on business and managerial cases, Managing Projects and Work Teams enables students to gain real-time experience in the challenges of creating a unified team, solving problems, decision making, tracking projects, dealing with conflict resolution, preparing project deliverables, and presenting team projects and reports to the class.



MIT 393/Independent Research in Management of Information Technology | Variable course units

Prerequisites: Permission of instructor and department chair

An opportunity to engage in individual or small-group projects or studies, not otherwise available in the curriculum, under the supervision of a faculty advisor. The experience should result in a paper which is either published or formally presented. Student must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5.





MIT 400/Seminar in Managing Technology | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Group II

Prerequisites: Senior standing and one from MIT 310, MIT 320, CSC 215 or CSC 220 Management Information Technology Courses-2 Seminar in Managing Technology engages students in the exploration of contemporary, and sometimes controversial, issues in the information technology field. Students will investigate current technological trends that shape the business environment and influence the way we work, communicate, and manage both people and tasks. Students will gain insights into the issues facing managers working in the 21st century by reading current literature, participating in discussions and writing papers on topics relative to the intersection of management and technology.