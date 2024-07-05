Program Options

» Marketing Specialization within the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) program

Students who pursue the interdisciplinary business specialization choose from three tracks: business and public policy, innovation, or a guided self-designed program of courses to fit their interests and career goals (e.g., sports management, music management, or health care management). With the guidance of their advisor, students may take appropriate business and non-business courses to fulfill the program’s breadth, concentration, and capstone experience requirements. All interdisciplinary business students also have a secondary focus of study (a minor or a set of defined courses) outside of the School of Business.

» Interdisciplinary Business Specialization within the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) program

Minors

Students in other majors who have an interest in marketing or interdisciplinary business can choose from three minors:

The business and society minor is for students who want to explore fundamental questions about the role of business in society and the relationship of business to other elements of society, including the government, the individual, and the community.

» Business and Society Minor

The marketing minor is well suited for students majoring in various areas, including psychology, communications, graphic design, one of the sciences, or one of the other specializations in the School of Business (e.g., finance).

» Marketing Minor

This professional selling minor is especially recommended for non-business students who may seek careers in business firms.

» Professional Selling Minor

Accelerated Business Programs

Get a jump start on entering the workforce with your master’s degree while paying for fewer semesters of tuition. First-year and transfer applicants may apply to an accelerated bachelor’s to master’s program, which delivers two degrees in five years.

» Marketing + Accounting and Business Analytics, BSBA/MS

» Marketing + Management and Organizations, BSBA/MS

Law Program

Qualified students can pursue one of two pathways to earn both a BA from TCNJ and a JD from Villanova University’s Charles Widger School of Law in this dual-degree program.

» Interdisciplinary Business/Law, BSBA/JD

Opportunities

Internships Marketing and interdisciplinary business students participate in a variety of internship opportunities. Organizations that have hired interns from the School of Business include AB Marketing Group, American Cancer Society, Bristol Myers Squibb, CBS Studios, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Johnson & Johnson, Kenvue, Kimberly-Clark, Marie Claire, MJH Life Sciences, NBC Universal, New York Mets, Premier Lacrosse League, PVH, Sirius XM, Target, and TerraCycle.

Careers Marketing students have access to the powerhouse advertising and creative centers of New York and Philadelphia, while interdisciplinary business students have unlimited options for pursuing careers that match their academic or career interests in the city or the major corporate corridor near campus. With résumés reflecting a rigorous education and relevant experience, our recent graduates enjoy job-search success. Marketing graduates land positions in advertising, digital marketing, professional sales, and supply chain management, among other fields. Read more about careers in marketing. Interdisciplinary business graduates work in business fields such as sales, finance, management, and other sectors, including law, government, public policy, and information technology. Students in both specializations pursue advanced law degrees (Penn, Georgetown, Boston) and business (Drexel, Georgetown, Penn, Rutgers, Stern) and have gone on to graduate study in such disciplines as global business and strategy, global management, organizational dynamics, and organizational leadership. IDB: Graduates have obtained positions at numerous finance, marketing, professional selling, and general management organizations, and others have gone on to pursue further study in law or graduate school.

Emphasis on Experiential Learning We encourage students to maximize school-wide opportunities, gain international perspectives through study abroad, or develop leadership skills in our many student organizations and honor societies. Our department also builds experiential learning into the curriculum, preparing students for the realities of the professional world through the practical application of skills and knowledge. Community Engaged and Project Based Learning Create meaningful change while learning your craft through courses integrating real-world collaborations with community partners. When a local alternative high school for at-risk youth lost a major funding source, marketing, and high school, students worked together to create a multiplatform marketing campaign—including web design, video shorts, ad materials, and appeal letters—to increase visibility and financial support. Other students have worked with community partners to expand awareness of services for the homeless, build consensus on public policy issues, and analyze the management and marketing strategies of local arts nonprofits. A project-based approach to learning energizes our curriculum. Students in a class on innovation, for example, work in teams to develop and pitch ideas for viable new businesses, from an on-campus laundry service to a travel app that generates personalized vacation plans based on user input. A class on law and business challenges student teams to develop arguments on both sides of a recent court decision, presenting their cases to the rest of the class, which serves as an appellate court and renders a decision. Can a university dining club reject members based on gender? Does an image of an ice cream truck in a video game infringe on the company’s trademark? Undergraduate Research Research sharpens skills highly prized in business—like presentation and communication—making it a valuable experience for any student, not just those considering graduate study. Students have conducted research on a wide range of topics, including piracy protection in the design industry, ethical issues in tobacco marketing and drug recalls, and differences in the privacy laws of the US and Europe. Recent student-faculty research has even attracted notice from major corporations. One student’s independent research on consumers’ motivations for downloading mobile apps interested a major retail chain. Another student’s work on “slack-tivism”—the theory that brief social media interactions might dampen deeper, more meaningful engagement in social causes—has led to conversations with the philanthropy arm of a major health care firm. Students who collaborate with faculty mentors have also published in scholarly journals and presented at regional and national conferences, building a network of professional connections. Study Abroad TCNJ students have the opportunity to study abroad for either a full semester or a shorter summer or winter term in more than 50 countries. In many cases, the tuition for foreign study is the same as that of TCNJ. Studying abroad offers students an incredible chance to gain a better understanding of themselves and the interrelationship of business culture globally; increase their intercultural communication skills; and explore a cultural setting that may include visits to art museums and historic sites as well as to foreign businesses, governments, and authorities.

Student Organizations There are numerous student organizations in the School of Business with high student involvement and dedicated faculty advisors. Two particularly noteworthy groups for marketing students are the American Marketing Association (a national organization with professional and college chapters) and Pi Sigma Epsilon (a professional fraternity that emphasizes the sales area of marketing). Interdisciplinary business students who want to get more involved can choose from a variety of business-related student organizations that are created and run by students with the support of faculty advisors.