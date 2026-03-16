Marketing Courses

MKT 201/Marketing Principles | .5 course unit

(every semester)

Provides a basic understanding of the role of the marketing function and the key marketing management decisions that organizations must make. The course emphasizes the factors that must be considered in the selection of the target market and the selection of the product, price, promotion, and place strategies and tactics. It provides a base of concepts and practices to enable students to successfully learn more advanced marketing concepts and decision-making skills in one or more courses.



MKT 300/Marketing Information and Analysis | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisites: MKT 201, STA 215 or equivalent

Focus on the analysis of marketing information and the importance of that analysis to sound marketing decisions. Considers the analyses related to marketing planning (industry analysis, competitor analysis, and customer analysis), as well as the analytical techniques that are part of the day to day management of a product or service. This course is required for marketing specialization and a prerequisite to 400-level marketing courses.



MKT 310/Marketing Research | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisites: MKT 201, STA 215 or equivalent

Methods and techniques used in marketing problem analysis including problem definition, hypothesis formulation, sampling techniques, questionnaire preparation, field surveys, data tabulation, and research results presentation.



MKT 335/New Product Management | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisites: MKT 201, STA 215 or equivalent

This course is an examination of the new product/service development process. Particular emphasis is placed on techniques for idea generation, concept testing and market testing. Students will develop a new product/service concept and conduct a survey to estimate the concept’s acceptance by consumers.



MKT 340/Marketing in the International Environment | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisite: MKT 201

An examination of the overall changes that marketers must consider making to their marketing strategies and tactics when carrying on marketing activities outside their home market. It includes an exploration of effective analysis and decision making when adapting or standardizing marketing practices across foreign markets including segmentation, targeting, positioning, and the development of a marketing mix to fit the needs of international or global markets. Marketing functions undertaken during the internationalization of the firm’s business encompass market research, product/service development or adaptation, pricing strategies, distribution patterns, logistics, communications, organization, and control.



MKT 360/Supply Chain Management | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisites: MKT 201, STA 215 or equivalent

Supply chain management examines functional (Plan, Buy, Make, Move, and Sell) integration beyond the boundaries of the firm including those performed by its customers, suppliers, and intermediaries. The supply chain is an end-to-end process running from suppliers to customers that is linked by operational strategies and information technologies. This course provides a strategic and tactical framework for analyzing the entire supply chain in a global context that encompasses all firms, activities, and functions necessary to bring a product or service from the point of origin to the point of consumption.





MKT 365/ Consumer Behavior 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisite: MKT 201 or PSY 101 or SOC 101

Students will learn to apply basic social science principles and theories to an understanding of the behavior of consumers. Basic psychological principles (e.g., learning, memory, perception, attitudes, and motivation), as well as sociological and anthropological concepts (e.g., demographics, group dynamics, cultural influences), are explored and examined in relation to consumption processes and activities used by marketers and public policy actors to influence consumer behavior.



MKT 370/Selected Topics in Marketing | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Note: Each time this course is offered, the specific topic and course prerequisites will be announced.

An opportunity to pursue, in a structured setting, a topic of current interest or specialized focus not available in scheduled business courses. (Course context will vary; course may only be taken for credit twice.)



MKT 371/Professional Selling | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisite: MKT 201

Develops an understanding of the role of personal selling within the context of the marketing function and the organization, as well as the process of selling products/services to businesses. The course develops key selling skills, namely listening, questioning, understanding, presentation, objection handling, closing, and relationship-building. Applications include critiques of selling activities in cases and videotapes, selling in a role-playing exercise, and a selling decision-making simulation.



MKT 372/Advanced Professional Selling | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisites: MKT 201 and MKT 371

Builds upon the knowledge and skills of the introductory professional selling course. Content emphasis is upon the concepts of strategic account management, customer relationship management, consultative selling, and customer problem diagnosis in a variety of customer situations. Activities designed to increase the student’s persuasiveness and logic in the selling interaction, which requires enhancement of questioning, listening, and speaking skills. Activities are also designed to enhance organizing, analysis, and problem-solving skills.



MKT 375/Sales Management | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisite: MKT 201 and MKT 371

This course develops an understanding of the functions and strategies employed in the management of sales persons as applied to industrial, institutional and retail markets. Students gain an understanding of how personal selling fits into the overall marketing mix and marketing strategy of a firm. Sales management will be studied through its functions of planning, budgeting, selecting, recruiting, training, motivating, compensating, delegating and evaluating of salespersons.



MKT 380/Advertising | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisite: MKT 201

Examination of advertising, both as a form of persuasive communication and as one of the tools used to accomplish marketing objectives. As a form of persuasive communication, the course considers the different ways advertising may work. As a marketing communications tool, the course provides students with a thorough understanding of the advertising management process, including the setting of objectives, budgeting, and creative and media strategy.

MKT 391/Independent Study in Marketing | Variable course units

Prerequisites: Permission of instructor and department chair

An opportunity to engage in individual or small-group directed readings or study, not otherwise available in the curriculum, under the supervision of a faculty advisor. Student must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5.



MKT 393/Independent Research in Marketing | Variable course units

Prerequisites: Permission of instructor and department chair

An opportunity to engage in individual or small-group projects or studies, not otherwise available in the curriculum, under the supervision of a faculty advisor. The experience should result in a paper which is either published or formally presented. Student must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5.



MKT 430/Micromarketing Analysis and Strategy | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisites: MKT 201 and MKT 300

This course examines marketing analysis and strategy in instances when marketers narrowly market to consumers, either in small well-defined groups or on a one-on-one basis. Micromarketing is possible in instances when a marketer can obtain individual-level information about consumers, such as transaction data about their own customers. The course will focus on micromarketing analytical tools (e.g., database marketing, lifetime value analysis, geodemographic analysis) and the development and implementation of marketing strategies in a micromarketing context.



MKT 440/International Marketing Management | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisites: FIN 201, MGT 201, MKT 300 and senior standing

This course develops an understanding of the environmental factors that contribute to the differences between foreign and domestic markets and marketing practices. Students will apply this understanding to make market entry decisions, using a marketing computer simulation. Students will develop and apply a specific marketing mix to a selected set of foreign markets in order to meet firm goal.



MKT 445/Service Marketing Management | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisites: MKT 201, MKT 300 or permission of program coordinator

This course considers the strategy and tactics of service marketing. Service marketing has become a more important part of marketing, not only for service organizations but also for product marketers. As product marketers add more services to define and differentiate their product offerings, the marketing of services has become more essential to them. Students will learn of the special problems of and opportunities for the marketing of services. Students will work with a service organization to develop a marketing strategy and plan.



MKT 450/Marketing Management | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisites: FIN 201, MGT 201, MKT 300 and senior standing

This capstone marketing course requires the student to take a strategic approach to marketing decision making. Through cases and a simulation, the student will analyze situation data and recommend marketing strategies and tactics. This course seeks to reinforce the students understanding of the role of the elements of the marketing mix through applications and exercises.



MKT 460/Retail Management | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisites: MKT 201 and MKT 300

Provides students with an understanding of the nature of merchandising and location decisions that retail organizations must make. The student will apply previous understanding of key marketing concepts, requiring analysis of the retail situation, and selection of decision criteria. Applications include cases, computer problems, and a strategic retail plan which assess the quality of inventory management decisions, location decisions, and retail format decisions.





MKT 480/ Marketing Communications Management | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

The course explores the communications part of the marketing mix. The course emphasizes the management of the various communication channels (advertising, public relations, direct marketing, sales promotion, and personal selling) and the coordination of these channels to provide a coherent and consistent message to consumers. Students will engage in the strategic development of a communications plan.



MKT 493/Independent Research II | Variable course units

(every semester)

Prerequisites: Permission of the instructor and department chair

This course allows the marketing student to independently research a marketing topic of interest and prepare an in-depth written study of that topic under the direction and guidance of a marketing faculty member with expertise in that area.