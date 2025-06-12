The School of Business Mentoring Program connects School of Business students (mentees) of sophomore level and above with School of Business Alumni (mentors), who will provide insight, guidance, and support based on real-world experience. This program aims to help mentees navigate their academic and personal journey, offering valuable insights, advice, and a network of support.

This program is designed to run for the full academic year (fall and spring semesters).

How it works:

Students complete the Mentee Sign-Up Form, providing information about career aspirations, personal interests and hobbies, and attributes they look for in a mentor. The School of Business will then match students with a mentor based on career areas, interests, and availability. The deadline to sign up for the 2025 – 2026 academic year is August 1, 2025.

To ensure that this is a mutually rewarding relationship, Mentors & Mentees will:

Sign the Mentoring Agreement

Review the: Mentee Guide (students) Mentor Guide (alumni/mentors)

Complete the Mentee Career Planning Worksheet (students)

Attend the provided orientation session

For the 2025 – 2025 Academic Year Program

Event/Activity Date Time Location Application Deadline 8/1/25 4:00 PM N/A Mentor Orientation (Tentative) 8/27/25 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Zoom – Mentors will be emailed a link Mentee Orientation (Tentative) 9/3/25 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Business Building Lounge Mentee Completion of Career Planning

Worksheet & initial contact with mentor 9/12/25 N/A N/A End of Semester Networking

Meet & Greet TBD TBD TBD

Attention School of Business Alumni!

Would you like to mentor a current School of Business student?

Sign up today!

Mentor Program Interest Form

The deadline to sign up for the 2025 – 2026 academic year is August 1, 2025

Frequently Asked Questions What are the benefits of a mentoring program?

For the mentee, mentoring can lead to increased knowledge, skill development, career advancement, and networking opportunities. For the mentor, it can increase confidence, build leadership skills, be personally satisfying, and build their networks.

What are the expectations of a mentor or mentee?

To honor their commitment to the program, ensure all meetings will talk place online, be prepared for all meetings, maintain confidentiality, meet at least 4 times during the semester, and to communicate respectfully and give honest feedback.

What should I do if my mentor/mentee is not responding?

If you are experiencing any issues related to your mentorship, please send an email to Stephen Tomkiel at tomkiels@tcnj.edu.

Students,

If you want to hear from other students what the mentoring program is like, check out these videos!