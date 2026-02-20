2026 2027 Mentee Guide

Role of a Mentee
What is the role of a mentee?
Schedule meetings, set the agenda, be prepared, and follow up.
Know what to ask, do your homework.
Take notes, ask questions, implement what your mentors suggestions, report back.
Respect boundaries, maintain confidentiality, and manage expectations.
Mentee Responsibilities
- Be open, punctual, respectful and prepared.
- Self-reflect, set your goals, prepare questions.
- Listen, accept feedback, execute, and share progress.
- Be professional, and consistent.
Establish a relationship and build trust with your mentor. Set the agenda and come prepared with questions.
Share your goals and expectations. What do you hope to get out of the relationship?
Accept guidance, actively listen and learn. Apply your mentors feedback and act on their advice.
Take responsibility for your learning, honor your commitment, and maintain confidentiality. Keep your mentor apprised of your progress.
Prepare to be a Mentee
- The Mentoring Agreement & Career Planning Worksheet are in your Canvas course shell.
- Sign the Mentoring Agreement. You will receive an email with a link to “Edit Response”. Copy the link and share it with your mentor.
- Complete the Mentee Career Planning Worksheet.
- Reflect on what you would like to give and receive out of the mentoring relationship.
- Send initial email to you mentor, including the link for the Mentoring Agreement, your completed Career Planning Worksheet, resume, and suggested dates & times for your initial meeting.
- Establish, with your mentor, your goals and objectives for the relationship.
- Commit to meeting with your mentor regularly. Set a meeting schedule.
- Determine preferred methods of communication.
- Be an active listener and proactively request feedback.
- Be prepared for meetings. You set the agenda and share it with your mentor in advance.
- Come to meetings with progress updates and questions.
- Keep an accurate record of your development and progress.
- Read and listen to your mentor’s comments carefully, and be open to different perspectives.
- Take advantage of all learning opportunities and act on your mentors suggestions.
- Maintain the confidentiality of the relationship.
Timeline & Expectations
The Mentee will:
- Attend the mandatory Mentee Orientation on September 2, 2026.
- Contact their Mentor via email no later than September 11, 2026.
- Send an introductory email, including the link for the Mentoring Agreement, a copy of their Mentee Career Planning Worksheet, their resume, key questions they may have, and suggested dates & times for their initial meeting.
- Coordinate with their Mentor a schedule for meetings. All meetings are to be via phone, online, or on TCNJ’s campus.
- Drive the relationship, creating and sending agendas ahead of time, and overall managing the process.
- Schedule at least 2 meetings during the semester.
- Use email as the primary means to communicate with their mentor, unless other arrangements are made.
- Communicate via email between calls/meetings, but will limit to no more than once per week unless other arrangements are made.
- Document meetings and progress for the 2 required meetings via the Google Debrief Form.
- Plan to continue the relationship throughout the fall and spring semesters.
- Plan with their mentor for the end of the program on May 8, 2026.
- Complete the Mentor Evaluation Form sent to them at the end of the program.
- Report any issues/concerns to Stephen Tomkiel (tomkiels@tcnj.edu).
Sample Questions to Ask Your Mentor
Getting to Know Them:
- What are your core values, and how do they influence your career decisions?
- What motivates you to continue learning and growing?
- When you were a sophomore/junior, did you already know you wanted to be in [Current Industry], or did you stumble into it?
Career Path & Professional Development:
- How did you handle the transition from the structured environment of college to the ambiguity of the corporate world?
- What is one technical skill I should master now that will make my first month on the job easier?
- What are some key challenges you have faced in your career, and how did you overcome them?
Building a Strong Mentoring Relationship:
- What made you want to be a part of the Mentoring Program?
- What do you hope to learn or gain from this mentoring experience yourself?
- What is the most common mistake you see students make when they enter the professional world that you’re hoping to help me avoid?
- What is one thing you’re hoping I bring to the table during our conversations?
Skill Development & Growth:
- In your experience, what is the best way for a junior employee to show ‘initiative’ without overstepping their role?
- How do you personally handle constructive criticism, and how should I ask for feedback?
- Are there specific certifications (e.g., Bloomberg, CPA, Salesforce, Google Analytics) that actually carry weight during the hiring process, or are they just ‘nice to haves’?
Networking & Relationships:
- How have you built and maintained your professional relationships?
- When you receive a LinkedIn message from a student, what makes you actually want to hit ‘reply’ versus ignoring it?
- Can you recommend any specific organizations or individuals I should connect with?
- How do you strike the balance between being persistent and being annoying when following up with a busy professional?
Leadership & Management:
- How would you describe your personal management style, and how has it evolved over the years?
- What are some challenges of being a leader, and how do you overcome them?
- How do you handle ‘managing up’—or communicating effectively with a boss who has a very different personality than yours?
- How do you handle conflict or disagreements with team members?
Sample Activities to Break the Ice or Keep the Momentum
Ice Breaker
Before your first meeting, both you and your mentor write down a list of 10 questions about anything (e.g., What is your favorite TV show?). Start off the first meeting by taking turns asking each other the questions.
Vision Statement
Your mentor may ask you to create a Vision Statement. The vision statement should reflect what you hope to get out of the relationship. The goals should be aspirational, but realistic.
Skills Development
Choose a skill the you would like to develop and have your mentor provide a mini virtual workshop on how to improve the skill. This could be anything from public speaking to time management.
Goal Related Resources
Your mentor may have you search for resources available related to your goals. These could be conferences, TED Talks, news articles, studies, etc. Then discuss these resources and how they may help at a scheduled meeting.