2026 2027 Mentee Guide

Role of a Mentee

What is the role of a mentee?

Schedule meetings, set the agenda, be prepared, and follow up.

Know what to ask, do your homework.

Take notes, ask questions, implement what your mentors suggestions, report back.

Respect boundaries, maintain confidentiality, and manage expectations.

Mentee Responsibilities

Establish a relationship and build trust with your mentor. Set the agenda and come prepared with questions.

Share your goals and expectations. What do you hope to get out of the relationship?

Accept guidance, actively listen and learn. Apply your mentors feedback and act on their advice.

Take responsibility for your learning, honor your commitment, and maintain confidentiality. Keep your mentor apprised of your progress.

Prepare to be a Mentee

Timeline & Expectations

The Mentee will:

Sample Questions to Ask Your Mentor

Getting to Know Them:

Career Path & Professional Development:

Building a Strong Mentoring Relationship:

Skill Development & Growth:

Networking & Relationships:

Leadership & Management:

Sample Activities to Break the Ice or Keep the Momentum

Ice Breaker

Before your first meeting, both you and your mentor write down a list of 10 questions about anything (e.g., What is your favorite TV show?). Start off the first meeting by taking turns asking each other the questions.

Vision Statement

Your mentor may ask you to create a Vision Statement. The vision statement should reflect what you hope to get out of the relationship. The goals should be aspirational, but realistic.

Skills Development

Choose a skill the you would like to develop and have your mentor provide a mini virtual workshop on how to improve the skill. This could be anything from public speaking to time management.

Goal Related Resources

Your mentor may have you search for resources available related to your goals. These could be conferences, TED Talks, news articles, studies, etc. Then discuss these resources and how they may help at a scheduled meeting.