2026 – 2027 Mentor Guide

Role of the Mentor

What is the role of a mentor?

Cork board with words pinned to it: Mentor, advice, training, inspire, direction, develop, leadership

To listen actively, provide constructive feedback, help set realistic expectations, & highlight mentees strengths.

To share professional etiquette, be a “social” bridge, & translate academic concepts into real-world applications.

To share the non-linear paths careers take, act as a sounding board, help mentee align career choices with their personal values.

To encourage the mentee to take on “scary” opportunities, hold them accountable, & help build confidence.

Mentor Responsibilities

Mentoring Guidelines

Establish a relationship and build trust with your mentee. Provide honest feedback and help them get “market ready”.

Exchange information, set expectations, be a safe sounding board, help build confidence, and maintain confidentiality.

Help them expand their network, think beyond first internship or job, share your career pivots, and help them map their long-term career vision.

Provide guidance and advice, share connections and learning opportunities.

Puzzle spelling out the word, "Guidelines"

The Mentoring Process

Timeline & Expectations

The Mentor will:

Photo of the word "Questions" surrounded by a bunch of question marks.

Sample Questions to Ask Your Mentee

Understanding Goals & Aspirations:

Strengths, Weaknesses, and Learning Preferences:

Building a Strong Mentoring Relationship:

Encouraging Reflection & Growth:

Photo of a penguin holding a mallet on top of the words Ice Breaker.

Sample Activities to Break the Ice or Keep the Momentum

Ice Breaker

Before your first meeting, both you and your mentee write down a list of 10 questions about anything (e.g., What is your favorite TV show?). Start off the first meeting by taking turns asking each other the questions.

Vision Statement

Have your mentee create a vision statement. The vision statement should reflect what the mentee hopes to get out of the relationship. The goals should be aspirational, but realistic.

Skills Development

Choose a skill the mentee would like to develop and provide a mini virtual workshop on how to improve the skill. This could be anything from public speaking to time management.

Goal Related Resources

Have your mentee search for resources available related to their goals. These could be conferences, TED Talks, news articles, studies, etc. Then discuss these resources and how they may help at a scheduled meeting.