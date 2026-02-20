2026 – 2027 Mentor Guide

Role of the Mentor
What is the role of a mentor?
To listen actively, provide constructive feedback, help set realistic expectations, & highlight mentees strengths.
To share professional etiquette, be a “social” bridge, & translate academic concepts into real-world applications.
To share the non-linear paths careers take, act as a sounding board, help mentee align career choices with their personal values.
To encourage the mentee to take on “scary” opportunities, hold them accountable, & help build confidence.
Mentor Responsibilities
- Educate on professional etiquette, cultural norms, and where industry is headed.
- Assess strengths & weaknesses, provide honest feedback, and set realistic goals.
- Ensure short-term goals align with long-term, share career pivots, and help them prioritize goals.
- Share your failures, check in on goal progress, be available for support and encourage them to take chances.
Mentoring Guidelines
Establish a relationship and build trust with your mentee. Provide honest feedback and help them get “market ready”.
Exchange information, set expectations, be a safe sounding board, help build confidence, and maintain confidentiality.
Help them expand their network, think beyond first internship or job, share your career pivots, and help them map their long-term career vision.
Provide guidance and advice, share connections and learning opportunities.
The Mentoring Process
- Reflect on what you would like to give and receive out of the mentoring relationship.
- Review your mentee’s introductory email that includes: a link to sign the Mentoring Agreement, a copy of their Career Planning Worksheet, their resume, and suggested dates/times for an initial meeting.
- Set expectations (i.e., communication frequency, time for response, meeting preparation).
- Work with your mentee and create a meeting schedule. The meeting schedule should be regular for continuity.
- Determine preferred methods of communication & when it is appropriate to reach out.
- Get to know one another, share experiences, and build trust.
- Encourage the mentee to ask questions.
- Be prepared for meetings. Set a structure in advance for each meeting.
- Provide honest feedback based on your expertise.
- Ensure there are actionable items you share with your mentee based on what they need to learn.
- Keep discussions confidential.
- Share connections with your mentee, where available.
- Share opportunities with your mentee (e.g., a conference, workshop, book, or article).
- Prepare for the end of the program in advance (i.e., discuss what was accomplished, how the relationship may continue, etc.).
Timeline & Expectations
The Mentor will:
- Attend the Mentor Orientation (via Zoom), if possible, on August 19, 2026.
- Monitor for an introductory email from their Mentee, no later than September 11, 2026.
- Review the introductory email that includes a link to sign the Mentoring Agreement, a copy of their Mentee Career Planning Worksheet, their resume, key questions they may have, and suggested dates & times for the initial meeting.
- Coordinate with their Mentee a schedule for meetings. All meetings are to be via phone, online, or on TCNJ’s campus.
- Review agendas, sent in advance of meetings by the Mentee.
- There should be at least 2 scheduled meetings during the semester.
- Use email as the primary means to communicate with their mentee, unless other arrangements are made.
- Communicate via email between calls/meetings. Set clear boundaries with your mentee to avoid overcommunication.
- Plan to continue the relationship throughout the fall and spring semesters.
- Plan with their mentee for the end of the program on May 8, 2026.
- Complete the Mentee Evaluation Form sent to them at the end of the program.
- Report any issues/concerns to Stephen Tomkiel (tomkiels@tcnj.edu).
Sample Questions to Ask Your Mentee
Understanding Goals & Aspirations:
- What has been your favorite class so far at TCNJ and why?
- Outside of academics, what’s something you’re passionate about or spend most of your time on?
- Looking at your Career Planning Worksheet, what is the one goal you’re most excited about—and the one you’re most nervous about?
- What made you want to be a part of the mentoring program?
- When you first decided to major in Business, what was the ‘spark’ or the reason behind that choice?
Strengths, Weaknesses, and Learning Preferences:
- When you are working on a group project, what is the ‘role’ you naturally fall into? (e.g., the researcher, the presenter, the person who keeps everyone on schedule?)
- How do you deal with criticism?
- What is a professional skill that you know is important for your field, but you’ve been avoiding because it feels intimidating?
- How do you prefer to receive feedback? Do you like it ‘straight and direct,’ or do you prefer to have a longer conversation to process it?
- When you’re trying to learn a new skill (like a new software), do you prefer to read the manual, watch a video, or just jump in and start breaking things until you figure it out?
Building a Strong Mentoring Relationship:
- What do you hope I can bring to these sessions?
- What’s the best way for me to challenge you? Do you prefer a ‘tough love’ approach or a more encouraging, collaborative style?
- What is one thing you’re hesitant to tell a recruiter or a professor that you’d like to talk through with me?
- How do you prefer to communicate?
- Are there sensitive areas or issues you would prefer not to discuss?
- Who has been the most influential mentor in your life so far (a coach, a teacher, a family member)? What made that relationship work for you?
Encouraging Reflection & Growth:
- Looking back at the last semester, what was the single most challenging moment you faced? How did you handle it, and what would you do differently now?
- Think about a time recently when you felt completely ‘in the zone.’ What were you doing, and what does that tell us about the types of roles you should look for?
- What obstacles do you see that might prevent you from achieving your goals?
- When you receive tough feedback, what is your internal ‘first reaction’? How do you move from that reaction to taking constructive action?
Sample Activities to Break the Ice or Keep the Momentum
Ice Breaker
Before your first meeting, both you and your mentee write down a list of 10 questions about anything (e.g., What is your favorite TV show?). Start off the first meeting by taking turns asking each other the questions.
Vision Statement
Have your mentee create a vision statement. The vision statement should reflect what the mentee hopes to get out of the relationship. The goals should be aspirational, but realistic.
Skills Development
Choose a skill the mentee would like to develop and provide a mini virtual workshop on how to improve the skill. This could be anything from public speaking to time management.
Goal Related Resources
Have your mentee search for resources available related to their goals. These could be conferences, TED Talks, news articles, studies, etc. Then discuss these resources and how they may help at a scheduled meeting.