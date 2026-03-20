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November 2025 Advising Newsletter

Academic Advising Tips:

  1. Reach out to your advisor well before the registration window. If you wait, you might not be able to meet with them prior to your enrollment appointment time.
  2. Be prepared! Prior to your meeting with your advisor, you should have reviewed your PAWS, Academic Requirements Reports and planned potential courses (add them to your Shopping Cart.)
  3. Advising is more than preparing for registration. Ask questions about more than just your major requirements and course planning. What are you interested in pursuing (i.e. internships, minors, study abroad, research opportunities.)
  4. If you have an advising hold, be sure to let your advisor know, as they can remove it after an appointment has concluded. If you are an EOF student, you also will have an EOF advising hold, please meet with them to have those holds dropped as well. Please encourage them to add comments in your PAWS account.
  5. Stay in touch with your advisor and follow up as needed. They are here for your success, and remember, advising is not limited to just registration related topics. They are here to help you see your aid in your development.

Resources:

Contact Information for the deans office with Phone number: 609-771-3064, Email: business@tcnj.edu, and our office information in Business Building Suite 114

School of Business Advising Resources

Major Check Sheet & Suggested Four Year Sequences

Records & Registration Advising Resources

Center for Student Success Virtual Resources

Course Waitlist

College Core

School of Business Student Organizations

Registration Prep

Course Waitlist

For a step-by-step guide on how to waitlist a class please go to: https://recreg.tcnj.edu/course-waitlists/

Spring 2026 Course Highlights

To receive credit hours for your winter or spring internship, complete the ACC399 application before your start date. Here are the policy and application form

Seniors who have not taken ACC402 must take ACC423 in the spring to fulfill graduation requirements.

MGT 337: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Workforce

MGT 345: Compensation Management

NEW COURSE: MGT 370: Special Topics: Artificial Intelligence: Applications, Ethics and the Future of Work

REDESIGNED COURSE: MGT 381: Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management

SPECIAL TOPICS:

MKT 370-02: Channels of Distribution

COLLEGE CORE OPTIONS: BUS 380, Law, Technology, and Business – Historical Perspectives and Global Perspectives BUS 385/MGT 385 – Business Ethics and Corporate Social Responsibility – Belief Systems BUS 375/MGT 375 – Innovation – Belief Systems

SPECIAL TOPICS:

FIN 370-01: Sustainable Finance (1 Unit) FIN 370-01: Insurance Planning and Estate Planning (1 Unit)

Independent Study In Finance

FIN 391-02: Moody’s Ratings w/ Dr. T Patrick

FIN 391 – 03: Private Placement w/Dr.T Patrick

FIN 391 – 04: Estate Planning with Industry Expert – TBA

FIN 391-05: FINRA’s SIE Exam Prep w/ Dr. S Choi

(0.5 Unit, Asynchronous Full Semester) Prerequisite: FIN 201

HOW TO ADD FIN 391 TO YOUR SCHEDULE:

[Step 1] Fill out this form for each course. You must follow each step carefully. If you have any questions about the form, email the SoB dean’s office.

[Step 2] After submitting the Google Form above, you will receive a receipt/response from Google Form. You MUST forward the confirmation email to your instructor.

Roscoe standing with words that say "Remember swap don't drop"

Winter 2026 Course Highlights

Department Chairs

Photos of Department chairs starting from left to right with Dr. Bea Chiang, Dr. Bozena Leven, Dr. Seung Hee Choi, Dr. Brenda Ghitulescu, and Dr. John McCarty
AccountingEconomicsFinanceManagementMarketing & Interdisciplinary Business
Dr. Bea ChiangDr. Bozena LevenDr. Seung Hee ChoiDr. Brenda GhitulescuDr. John McCarty
bchiang@tcnj.edubleven@tcnj.educhoi@tcnj.edughitules@tcnj.edumccarty@tcnj.edu
Courses: ACC, ISTCourses: ECO, INBCourses: FINCourses: MGTCourses: MKT, BUS