November 2025 Advising Newsletter

Academic Advising Tips:
- Reach out to your advisor well before the registration window. If you wait, you might not be able to meet with them prior to your enrollment appointment time.
- Be prepared! Prior to your meeting with your advisor, you should have reviewed your PAWS, Academic Requirements Reports and planned potential courses (add them to your Shopping Cart.)
- Advising is more than preparing for registration. Ask questions about more than just your major requirements and course planning. What are you interested in pursuing (i.e. internships, minors, study abroad, research opportunities.)
- If you have an advising hold, be sure to let your advisor know, as they can remove it after an appointment has concluded. If you are an EOF student, you also will have an EOF advising hold, please meet with them to have those holds dropped as well. Please encourage them to add comments in your PAWS account.
- Stay in touch with your advisor and follow up as needed. They are here for your success, and remember, advising is not limited to just registration related topics. They are here to help you see your aid in your development.
Resources:
Registration Prep
- Check your enrollment appointment day/time (see the right side of your Student Center, click on “details” for the time).
- Resolve any advising/registration holds on your account. All business majors whose GPA is below 2.5 and all Junior Undeclared-Business students currently have an advising hold on their accounts. You must meet with your advisor to have this hold released.
- Review your Academic Requirements Report on PAWS alongside your Major Check Sheet.
- Plan your fall schedule, keeping in mind future semesters. It’s important that you are satisfying prerequisite(s) for additional coursework.
- Build your shopping cart with potential courses (and plenty of backup options).
- Validate the courses in your shopping cart to make sure you have satisfied all the prerequisites for your selected courses.
- Connect with your advisor to schedule an advising appointment.
- Register! As soon as your enrollment appointment opens up, register as soon as possible.
Course Waitlist
- Course waitlist will now be available in PAWS – Pilot Program.
- Waitlisting a class does not guarantee enrollment.
- There are a limited number of spots available for classes with a waitlist option.
- Not all classes will have a waitlist option – it is at the discretion of the academic department.
- Students are limited to the number of waitlists they can join depending on academic program.
- Waitlisted sections will appear in student’s class schedule but noted as “Waiting.”
- Students will not be able to put themselves on a waitlist if the following criteria are not met
- Appointment, Hold, Department Consent, Unit Load, Requisites.
- SWAP, Don’t DROP – If students enroll in one section and wish to waitlist another section, use the swap function. This will retain the enrolled section and only enroll students in the waitlisted section if a spot becomes available.
- If students waitlist one section of a class and enrolls another section of a class, the waitlisted section will automatically be removed from their schedule.
For a step-by-step guide on how to waitlist a class please go to: https://recreg.tcnj.edu/course-waitlists/
Spring 2026 Course Highlights
Accounting
To receive credit hours for your winter or spring internship, complete the ACC399 application before your start date. Here are the policy and application form
Seniors who have not taken ACC402 must take ACC423 in the spring to fulfill graduation requirements.
Management
MGT 337: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Workforce
MGT 345: Compensation Management
NEW COURSE: MGT 370: Special Topics: Artificial Intelligence: Applications, Ethics and the Future of Work
REDESIGNED COURSE: MGT 381: Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management
Marketing
SPECIAL TOPICS:
MKT 370-02: Channels of Distribution
COLLEGE CORE OPTIONS: BUS 380, Law, Technology, and Business – Historical Perspectives and Global Perspectives BUS 385/MGT 385 – Business Ethics and Corporate Social Responsibility – Belief Systems BUS 375/MGT 375 – Innovation – Belief Systems
Finance
SPECIAL TOPICS:
FIN 370-01: Sustainable Finance (1 Unit) FIN 370-01: Insurance Planning and Estate Planning (1 Unit)
Independent Study In Finance
FIN 391-02: Moody’s Ratings w/ Dr. T Patrick
- (0.5 unit, Full Semester, Finance major/minor) – Prerequisite: FIN 201
FIN 391 – 03: Private Placement w/Dr.T Patrick
- (0.5 unit; 2nd Quarter)
FIN 391 – 04: Estate Planning with Industry Expert – TBA
- (0.5 unit; full semester) Prerequisite: FIN 201
FIN 391-05: FINRA’s SIE Exam Prep w/ Dr. S Choi
(0.5 Unit, Asynchronous Full Semester) Prerequisite: FIN 201
HOW TO ADD FIN 391 TO YOUR SCHEDULE:
[Step 1] Fill out this form for each course. You must follow each step carefully. If you have any questions about the form, email the SoB dean’s office.
[Step 2] After submitting the Google Form above, you will receive a receipt/response from Google Form. You MUST forward the confirmation email to your instructor.
Winter 2026 Course Highlights
- ACC 201: Financial Accounting & Reporting
- ACC 202: Managerial Accounting
- ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics
- ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics
- FIN 201: Fundamentals of Financial Methods
- FIN 239: Personal Finance
- FIN 330: Corporate Finance
- FIN 335/INB 330: Capital Flows & Currency Crisis
- FIN 430: Business Valuation (Graduating Senior Only; Department Consent Required)
- IST 201: Introduction to Data and Information Systems
- MGT 310: Cross-Cultural Management MKT 380: Advertising
Department Chairs
|Accounting
|Economics
|Finance
|Management
|Marketing & Interdisciplinary Business
|Dr. Bea Chiang
|Dr. Bozena Leven
|Dr. Seung Hee Choi
|Dr. Brenda Ghitulescu
|Dr. John McCarty
|bchiang@tcnj.edu
|bleven@tcnj.edu
|choi@tcnj.edu
|ghitules@tcnj.edu
|mccarty@tcnj.edu
|Courses: ACC, IST
|Courses: ECO, INB
|Courses: FIN
|Courses: MGT
|Courses: MKT, BUS