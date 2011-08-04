Entry Level Marketing Jobs

The following is the typical composition of entry level jobs taken by our graduates, as reported by the Career Center. Our graduates have received positions from large firms such as:

Merrill Lynch

Johnson and Johnson

Federated Insurance

L’Oreal

Jannsen Pharmaceutica

Dow-Jones

Our graduates have begun their careers in market research firms, financial services firm, manufacturers, service firms, and advertising agencies. The following provides the typical composition of entry level positions as reported by the Career Services survey of graduates:

Sales Related 20 – 40% Marketing Management 20 – 30% Analyst 22 – 25% Advertising 7 – 13% Financial 5-15% Other 20-25%

We are proud of our graduates. Here are some examples of why.

From the Wall Street Journal:

“Jason McGrath, who joined Opinion Research Corporation as Assistant Project Manager in the Research Services Division earlier this year after serving several months as an intern at company headquarters in Princeton, has been named a winner of the 2004 Wall Street Journal Student Achievement Award on behalf of his alma mater, The College of New Jersey, Ewing, N.J. His name was published in a full-page listing of winners in the September 15 issue of the newspaper. Jason graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing in May 2004. He has been working with ORC since September 2003. His coursework, interests and study abroad experiences have given him insight into of a variety of major business industries and an understanding of the global competitive marketplace, which he has put to work successfully in his first few full-time months at ORC.”