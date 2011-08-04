Beta Alpha Psi Induction Ceremony

Beta Alpha Psi is a national honors organization for financial information professionals, which includes Accounting, Information Systems, and Finance majors. As a premiere professional business and financial information organization, Beta Alpha Psi recognizes academic excellence and complements members’ formal education by providing interaction and networking among students, faculty, and professionals. Their aim is to interact with, and learn from, professionals throughout the year, provide service to the community, and enjoy each other’s company through social events and networking opportunities. The TCNJ founding members were inducted in a ceremony held in the TCNJ Library Auditorium, in February, 2008. The TCNJ chapter of Beta Alpha Psi was officially installed in January 2009.

February 16, 2008 – founding members, left to right: Daniel Pannone, Chad Ficara, Charles Hatch IV, Lauren Bonanno, Laura Guarraci, Jesse Chroman