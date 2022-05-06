School of Business Academic Awards 2022

The following academic awards were presented during the School of Business Awards Ceremony on April 30, 2022. Descriptions of Academic Awards



Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award – April Kibalo

– April Kibalo Appraisal Economics Excellence in Valuation Award – Luke Young

– Luke Young Dr. Daniel R. Hall Economics Award – Emily Theresa Heiden

– Emily Theresa Heiden Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key – Will Cunningham, Delia Noone, Nigora Ganieva

– Will Cunningham, Delia Noone, Nigora Ganieva Alyssa Ruggeri Award – Kristine Raymond

– Kristine Raymond Beverly Kaye Awards – Andrew Rosen & Nicholas Esposito

– Andrew Rosen & Nicholas Esposito Accounting Academic Merit Awards – Kyle Tam, Liam Fitzgerald, Edward Dudek

Top Academic Honors:

Academic Honors in Accounting

Kyle Tam Liam Fitzgerald Sharon Tang

Academic Honors in Economics

Eric Miles Holder Emily Theresa Heiden Christian T. Gladish

Academic Honors in Finance

Will H. Cunningham Ally L. Yan Amy Yan, Gavin M. Weimer (tie)

Academic Honors in Interdisciplinary Business

Frederick Hayeck Matthew Mancuso Emmanuel Herrera

Academic Honors in Management

Andrew M. Rosen Nicholas J. Esposito Daniel Sajid Khan

Academic Honors in Marketing

Delia Noone, Nigora Ganieva (tie) Amanda Angiolini

Student Leadership Recognition Awards were also presented to the following students for demonstrating strong leadership skills and for exceptional service to the School of Business:

