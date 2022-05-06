The College of New Jersey Logo

School of Business Academic Awards 2022

The following academic awards were presented during the School of Business Awards Ceremony on April 30, 2022. Descriptions of Academic Awards

  • Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award – April Kibalo
  • Appraisal Economics Excellence in Valuation Award – Luke Young
  • Dr. Daniel R. Hall Economics Award – Emily Theresa Heiden
  • Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key –  Will Cunningham, Delia Noone, Nigora Ganieva
  • Alyssa Ruggeri Award – Kristine Raymond
  • Beverly Kaye Awards – Andrew Rosen & Nicholas Esposito
  • Accounting Academic Merit Awards – Kyle Tam, Liam Fitzgerald, Edward Dudek

Top Academic Honors:

Academic Honors in Accounting

  1. Kyle Tam
  2. Liam Fitzgerald
  3. Sharon Tang

Academic Honors in Economics

  1. Eric Miles Holder
  2. Emily Theresa Heiden
  3. Christian T. Gladish

Academic Honors in Finance

  1. Will H. Cunningham
  2. Ally L. Yan
  3. Amy Yan, Gavin M. Weimer (tie)

Academic Honors in Interdisciplinary Business

  1. Frederick Hayeck
  2. Matthew Mancuso
  3. Emmanuel Herrera

 Academic Honors in Management

  1. Andrew M. Rosen
  2. Nicholas J. Esposito
  3. Daniel Sajid Khan

Academic Honors in Marketing

  1. Delia Noone, Nigora Ganieva (tie)
  2. Amanda Angiolini

Student Leadership Recognition Awards were also presented to the following students for demonstrating strong leadership skills and for exceptional service to the School of Business: All award-winning students together smiling.

  • Alpha Kappa Psi – Neil Trivedi
  • American Marketing Association – Emma Friedlander
  • Beta Alpha Psi – Lucas Cervelli
  • CEO Peer Mentors – Andrew Kali
  • Delta Sigma Pi – April Kibalo
  • Economics Club – Cole Combates
  • Entrepreneurship Club – Christian Gladish
  • Financial Management Association – Subroto Sinha
  • Institute of Management Accountants Student Chapter – Kyle Tam
  • Lions on Wall Street – Joseph Feuerstein
  • National Association of Black Accountants – Anissa Crump
  • Pi Sigma Epsilon – Caroline Frattone
  • Women in Business – Maria McLaughlin

 

