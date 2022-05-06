School of Business Academic Awards 2022

The following academic awards were presented during the School of Business Awards Ceremony on April 30, 2022. Descriptions of Academic Awards
- Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award – April Kibalo
- Appraisal Economics Excellence in Valuation Award – Luke Young
- Dr. Daniel R. Hall Economics Award – Emily Theresa Heiden
- Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key – Will Cunningham, Delia Noone, Nigora Ganieva
- Alyssa Ruggeri Award – Kristine Raymond
- Beverly Kaye Awards – Andrew Rosen & Nicholas Esposito
- Accounting Academic Merit Awards – Kyle Tam, Liam Fitzgerald, Edward Dudek
Top Academic Honors:
Academic Honors in Accounting
- Kyle Tam
- Liam Fitzgerald
- Sharon Tang
Academic Honors in Economics
- Eric Miles Holder
- Emily Theresa Heiden
- Christian T. Gladish
Academic Honors in Finance
- Will H. Cunningham
- Ally L. Yan
- Amy Yan, Gavin M. Weimer (tie)
Academic Honors in Interdisciplinary Business
- Frederick Hayeck
- Matthew Mancuso
- Emmanuel Herrera
Academic Honors in Management
- Andrew M. Rosen
- Nicholas J. Esposito
- Daniel Sajid Khan
Academic Honors in Marketing
- Delia Noone, Nigora Ganieva (tie)
- Amanda Angiolini
Student Leadership Recognition Awards were also presented to the following students for demonstrating strong leadership skills and for exceptional service to the School of Business:
- Alpha Kappa Psi – Neil Trivedi
- American Marketing Association – Emma Friedlander
- Beta Alpha Psi – Lucas Cervelli
- CEO Peer Mentors – Andrew Kali
- Delta Sigma Pi – April Kibalo
- Economics Club – Cole Combates
- Entrepreneurship Club – Christian Gladish
- Financial Management Association – Subroto Sinha
- Institute of Management Accountants Student Chapter – Kyle Tam
- Lions on Wall Street – Joseph Feuerstein
- National Association of Black Accountants – Anissa Crump
- Pi Sigma Epsilon – Caroline Frattone
- Women in Business – Maria McLaughlin