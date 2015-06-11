Business Dress and Dining Etiquette

Business Attire Reference Guide
Why a Dress Code
- Dress Speak: A phrase used to express how clothing and the way it is tailored and worn translates into a personal statement
- Image and impressions are instantaneous and long lasting
- At a function, you can always dress down but you can’t dress up
- Conservative is safe
- Forty Percent (40%) of all employment rejections are based on personal presentation (dress, mannerisms, posture, grooming)
- Perceptions (right or wrong) affect:
- Professionalism
- Sophistication level
- Intelligence
- Credibility
Business (Interview) Dress – Men
- Jacket (2 or 3 button) – sleeve should end at middle of wrist bone
- Suit trousers – cuffs or no cuffs are acceptable
- Colors – Dark navy, gray, brown, gray
- Sport Coat – basic navy blue blazer
- Dress slacks – gray or tan (taupe); should break just above the shoe
- Shirt (White or light blue); should reach the base of hand; 3/8 inch longer than jacket
- Belts – color should match shoes
- Tie – conservative; length should reach bottom of belt
- Shoes – Black or cordovan; polished; tie shoes. Fred Astaire said, “If you want to know if a fellow is well dressed, look down.”
Business (Interview) Dress – Women
- Suit – matching skirt and jacket; black, blue, or dark gray
- Jacket sleeves – ½ inch below wrist
- Blouse – neutral color; conservative neckline; no sleeveless
- Shoes – pumps with 1 ½ inch heels; color that compliments suit
- Earrings – Small; no hoop and/or dangling earrings
Business Casual – Men
- Trousers – dress, khakis, Dockers, corduroys, wool flannel, linen
- Shirt – long sleeved solid color (white, light blue, striped) or polo shirt (where appropriate) with collar
- Shoes – loafers or oxfords
- Socks – should coordinate with trouser color
- Facial hair – well groomed
- Earrings – unacceptable
Business Casual – Women
- Casual slacks or skirt – solid color and not form fitting
- Blouses or sweater sets – cotton, silk, or blend
- Shoes – no high heels; should be closed toe; flats are appropriate
- Colors may be brighter during warmer seasons (don’t look like an Easter egg)
Other Considerations
- Perfume and cologne – use sparingly
- Accessories – simple and to a minimum
- Rule of thumb –
- If it wrinkles or clings, wrap your food in it
- When in doubt, leave it out
Unacceptable Attire
- Jean or denim trousers or shorts
- Form fitting pants
- T shirts
- Hats/caps
- Workout attire
- Midriff-bearing clothes
- Shirts with logos
- Strapless or tank tops
- Hiking boots, athletic shoes, sandals
Business Dining Etiquette Guide
|Place Settings
|Above dinner plate:
Dessert spoon and cake fork
|Above and left of dinner plate:
Bread and butter plate
|Above and right of dinner plate:
Any drinking glasses
|Left side of dinner plate (outside in)- forks:
Salad
Dinner
Fish
|Right side of dinner plate (outside in):
Soup spoon
Beverage spoon
Salad knife
Dinner knife
Begin eating once everyone is served.