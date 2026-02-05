IGNITE Co-Curricular Program

Welcome to the IGNITE Co-Curricular Program, an essential complement to a students academic curriculum.

At TCNJ School of Business, we believe that true professional success requires more than classroom knowledge—it demands the mastery of critical soft and hard skills. This program is designed to guide students through experiential learning that actively develops the five core competencies necessary for leadership in the modern business world:



Critical Thinking and Problem Solving

Communication

Leadership and Teamwork

Ethical Reasoning and Professionalism

Data and Quantitative Skills

Through this structured, tiered approach, we are formalizing the journey students are already undertaking. Students will be able to submit information showing what they are doing outside of the classroom, recognizing and elevating the valuable experiences they have gained—from leading organizations to solving complex business challenges.

Why participate in IGNITE?

One of the most challenging obstacles students or new graduates face when looking for a job is showing employers the skills they have acquired. The IGNITE Program will allow students to submit documentation of qualifying activities and, when meeting the required points for completion of a tier, receive a verifiable, sharable digital badge. The digital badges will be easily verifiable by any employer. They will be able to verify what activities students would have completed, and the skills and competencies that accompany these activities. No more struggling to find ways to show employers what you can do!

Purpose

The IGNITE Co-Curricular Program was designed provide a way to recognize TCNJ School of Business students for their accomplishments.

Utilizing the School’s core competencies, IGNITE connects classroom theory with real-world application, robust professional skill development, and vital opportunities in leadership, service, and experiential learning. Participation in IGNITE directly strengthens students’ professional profiles, preparing them for successful careers and meaningful contributions beyond graduation.

To recognize their achievements, students earn competency badges at each level of engagement. Graduates who complete all 4 Tiers will receive a specially designed cord to wear at Commencement recognizing their achievement.

WHAT IS A DIGITAL BADGE? A digital badge is a verifiable, sharable online credential that represents specific skills, achievements, or competencies. It houses information such as the issuing institution, the criteria required to earn the badge and the evidence that shows that participants have met the required criteria. Digital badges are dynamic credentials that the recipient owns, so they can decide how they want to use them. Digital badges can be put on social media sites, such as LinkedIn, or added as a link on a digital resume.

WHAT DO DIGITAL BADGES REPRESENT TO EMPLOYERS? To employers, digital badges represent verifiable, specific proof of skills and accomplishments. Going beyond the resume, digital badges show what a candidate learned, how they learned it, and who issued it. This makes hiring faster, ensuring candidates are genuinely qualified, they demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning, and show readiness for the workforce.

Program Structure

The IGNITE Program utilizes a four-tiered framework to encourage progressive involvement and development. This structure provides a clear roadmap for students, allowing them to track their growth and strategically build their professional profile throughout their academic journey.

Tier 1 – Exploration & Engagement This tier is for our new students, or new to the program. This tier focuses on students taking initiative through broad engagement, self-exploration, goal-setting, and beginning to develop foundational career readiness skills. Required Points for Completion: 6 Digital Badge: Explorer Badge Qualifying Activities: Join a student club or organization.

Complete the Career Planning Worksheet or TCNJ Focus 2 Assessment.

Attend the Career & Internship Fair.

Complete a session or workshop through the Career Center, Center for Student Success, or the Mentoring, Retention & Success Programs.

Create a LinkedIn profile.

Attend the TCNJ Women’s Leadership Conference Student Session or the Social Action/Diversity Summit.

Complete a teamwork exercise or presentation.

Complete a mock interview.

Participate in one campus/community service event. Skills Acquired: Collaboration/Teamwork

Self-Awareness

Communication

Workplace Readiness

Professional Branding

Professional Networking

Conflict Resolution

Presentation Skills

Time Management

Cultural Competence

Tier 2 – Foundation & Skill Development Students in this tier move beyond introductory participation to take on more intentional and focused roles within their co-curricular experiences. Activities at this level emphasize a demonstrated focus on engagement, leadership, and the development of specialized skills (e.g., networking) through experiences that connect their academic and professional goals. Required Points for Completion: 10 Digital Badge: Emerging Leader Badge Qualifying Activities: Participate in a school or sponsored competition. (e.g., J&J case competition, Real Estate Club Case Competition).

Participate in the Alumni Mentoring Program.

Become a Peer Tutor/Educator.

Attend a high-level workshop (e.g., Public Speaking & Presentation Skills Workshop).

Lead or Co-Lead a small project or event within a student organization.

Attend a career prep event through a student organization or the Career Center.

Join/Get appointed to a college governance committee, the Student Finance Board, or Mayo Student Investment Fund.

Attend an off-site visit to a company or corporation.

Participate in the Emerging Leaders Program, Workshop Track. Skills Acquired: Problem Solving.

Data-Driven Decision Making.

Communication.

Accountability.

Professionalism.

Time Management.

Empathy.

Presentations Skills.

Message Structuring.

Confidence.

Planning & Logistics.

Conflict Resolution.

Networking.

Information Synthesis.

Strategic Decision Making.

Advocacy.

Ethical Judgement.

Fiduciary Responsibility.

Engagement.

Leadership.

Giving Feedback.

Tier 3 – Engagement Students in this tier take on active, sustained roles that demonstrate initiative, leadership, and accountability within their co-curricular experiences. At this level, students apply and refine their skills in real-world or complex settings, contribute meaningfully to group goals, and often mentor or collaborate with others. Their engagement reflects a deeper understanding of purpose and impact, connecting their involvement to broader community, academic, or professional contexts. Required Points for Completion: 14 Digital Badge: Innovation & Impact Badge Qualifying Activities: Participation in a regional or national competition. (e.g., University Trading Challenge, CFA Challenge).

Completion of the Valuation Bootcamp (finance and accounting students only).

Hold a leadership position in a student club or organization (president, E-Board).

Become a School of Business Peer Mentor, TCNJ Peer2Peer Mentor, CSS Pathway Mentor, or Guided Lions Mentor.

Participate in the Honors by Contract program, an Independent Study, or Independent Research Project

Participate in COSA or MUSE.

Attend a networking event.

Participate in the Emerging Leaders Program Institute Track.

Attend a leadership or professional development conference.

Attending a faculty-led study abroad/travel program.

Membership in a professional association.

Induction into an Honor Society.

Officer role in a national student organization. Skills Acquired: Competitive/Advanced Analysis.

Communication.

Data Modeling & Valuation.

Financial Modeling.

Data Integration/Interpretation.

Leadership.

Ethical Decision Making.

Stakeholder Management.

Needs Assessment.

Confidentiality.

Role Modeling.

Independent Research.

Presentation Skills.

Relationship Building

Organizational Change.

Networking.

Professional Insight.

Strategic Planning.

Organizational Governance.

Tier 4 – Mastery Students in this tier demonstrate exceptional mastery of the program’s core competencies and a sustained commitment to growth and impact. They move beyond individual achievement to focus on elevating others through mentorship, collaboration, and community leadership. Students at this tier exhibit initiative, innovation, and a deep sense of purpose—often earning recognition beyond the campus community. Required Points for Completion: 18 Digital Badge: Mastery Distinction Badge Qualifying Activities: Participate in the Mayo Business Plan Competition.

Earn a degree related certification (e.g. Bloomberg Certification).

Earn certification in areas such as ethical decision making or project management.

Obtain a research assistantship.

Participate in an internship, co-op program, or the Community Bridge Internship Program.

Lead a presentation or workshop (through a student organization).

Present or Co-Present research at a conference.

Participate in the Bonner Scholars Program.

Lead a major initiative (e.g., impactful student organization event).

Obtain degree related employment.

Study abroad for a semester.

VITA Program volunteer.

Complete a Senior Thesis.

Graduate school acceptance.

Submit an article for publication. Skills Acquired: Communication.

Leadership.

Analysis.

Business Modeling.

Applied Knowledge.

Specialized Proficiency (e.g., Bloomberg Certification).

Accountability.

Project Planning & Execution.

Resource Management.

Data Collection & Cleaning.

Research Ethics, Interpretation, & Methodology.

Problem Solving.

Teamwork.

Content Structuring.

Leadership.

Presentation Skills.

Risk Management.

Contingency Planning.

Workplace Readiness.

Professionalism. Students completing all 4 tiers will have acquired all relevant skills.

Enrollment

Students who wish to participate in the IGNITE Co-Curricular Program must complete the IGNITE Co-Curricular Program Registration. Students will be enrolled in the program Canvas course shell, usually within 48 business hours.

The course shell includes all program information. Each tier will be set up as assignment and allow participants to upload their documentation. Once a participant reaches the required points to complete a tier, the next tier will be unlocked and they will be sent the badge for the completed tier. The badge is theirs to include on their LinkedIn page, etc. The each badge links back to a verification site where employers can verify the value of the digital badge.

Graduating program participants who complete all four tiers will also receive a customized cord to wear at graduation to further acknowledge their accomplishments.

Documentation

There are a few avenues students can utilize to provide documentation of activities to be counted toward their record:

Utilize TCNJ’s PAW Print to record an activity or event. Then print a PAW Print Transcript.

For the items listed below, the School of Business will have this documentation. We can verify against your records. Research Assistants in the School of Business. Independent Study/Independent Research Projects. Alumni Mentoring Program. CEO Peer Mentor. Conferences where we collected travel documents.

Any other activities or events, you can provide a link, scanned PDF or image document (email verification, certificate, etc.).

See the IGNITE Program Point System & Badge System sheet for the appropriate documentation method for each qualifying activity.

Students will use the IGNITE Program Student Tracking Sheet to track progress and points. This will be utilized and submitted in the Canvas course shell. Once points are verified, the next tier will unlock and the student will receive the digital badge for the completed tier.

IGNITE Program Point System & Badge System Verification

This verification form indicates the activities, skills, and competencies for each of the digital badges.

Continuous Improvement

The IGNITE Co-Curricular Program is not a static list of requirements; it is a dynamic commitment to our student’s professional growth and the ongoing excellence of our School of Business. We believe that improvement is a continuous process, and we rely on your participation to keep the program relevant and high-impact.

Engagement is crucial not just for our student’s own development, but for future students who participate in the IGNITE Program. We use structured feedback to ensure that the activities, tiered structure, and the competencies mapped align perfectly with the skills demanded by today’s leading employers.

Upon completion of the program, participants will be asked to complete a brief, confidential survey about their experience in the program.

Our Commitment to You

We commit to reviewing all survey data annually and making responsive adjustments to the program. These improvements may include:

Adding new high-impact activities based on student recommendations.

Clarifying confusing documentation requirements.

Adjusting the point structure to better reflect the developmental intensity of certain activities.

By participating in the IGNITE Program, students are not only preparing for their future careers—they are actively building the foundation of excellence for future generations of our business school students.