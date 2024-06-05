Career, Industry, and Mentorship Committee (CIM)

The Career, Industry, and Mentorship (CIM) Committee was formed in the fall of 2024. It explores career and corporate connections, industry engagement, and mentorship opportunities for all Business faculty and students. CIM will explore gaps and opportunities to collaborate with the Career Center, alumni, and professional associations.
2024 – 2025 Committee Membership
- Co-Chairs – Marc Monseau & Dave Puskar
- Quiana Starr
- Waheeda Lillevik
- Tricia Wallace
- Nicola Lasky
- Susan Hume
- Shengbin Wang
- Bea Chiang
- Marc Monseau
- Stephanie Horner