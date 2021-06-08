The College of New Jersey Logo

Undergraduate Curriculum Committee

What is the Undergraduate Curriculum Committee?

The Undergraduate Curriculum Committee is charged with making recommendations concerning curricular issues, including new courses and departmental and program proposals, related to the quality of the academic mission of the School of Business. The Committee is responsible for reviewing rigor, quality, and compliance with Academic Affairs and School of Business requirements, recommendations from the submitting Departments concerning new programs, program structure, new or revised course proposals, or other issues.

Who serves on the Undergraduate Curriculum Committee?

The Undergraduate Curriculum Committee consists of one faculty member selected from within each Department of the School of Business. The Chair of the committee is elected by the Committee faculty members for a three-year term in the spring semester to serve the following academic year. A faculty member may not chair the committee his/her first year of membership.

How do I submit a proposal?

Proposals must be received electronically no later than one week before the next scheduled Undergraduate Curriculum Committee meeting in order to be placed on the agenda. The Interim Dean should be copied on all submissions to the Undergraduate Curriculum Committee. It is strongly encouraged that any faculty member who has a proposal before the Undergraduate Curriculum Committee attend the scheduled date for discussion. The Committee meets monthly on the second Wednesday from 2:00-3:00 pm. Please forward all proposals via email to the Committee Chair, Dr. Jean Brechman (brechman@tcnj.edu).

Proposals should contain a Course Approval Sheet, Sample Syllabus, and, if a new course, a cover sheet connecting the course to the departmental and/or the School of Business’s learning goals. Note when the Department approved the proposal.

Faculty Information

2025 – 2026 Committee Members

  • Jean Brechman, Chair
  • Abhishek Tripathi
  • Richard Baker
  • Eric Szabo
  • Tom Patrick
  • Henry Han
  • Gavin Farber
  • Shengbin Wang
  • Susanna Monseau

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

