AI Task Force

Charge:

The TCNJ School of Business AI Task Force is charged with developing a comprehensive, school-wide AI Ethical Framework.     This framework will guide faculty through integration of AI-related learning modules and assignments into the existing curriculum responsibly while ensuring our graduates meet the evolving technological expectations of the global business landscape.

Core Objectives & Deliverables:

The AI Task Force is expected to produce actionable guidance and policy recommendations in the following areas:

GUIDING PRINCIPLES:

All recommendations must be rooted in TCNJ’s overarching principles for teaching and learning. The AI Task Force will prioritize:

STRATEGIC IMPLEMENTATION:

In order to assist the AI Task Force in visualizing the workflow, it is suggested that the task force categorize their work as follows:

Focus AreaPrimary GoalKey Deliverable
Academic IntegrityCultivate professional ethics and accountability.Syllabus language, AI-attribution standards, and “opt-out” guidelines.
Professional ReadinessAlign with industry standards and TCNJ’s overarching principles.AI competency benchmarks for graduates.
Instructional AgilityBuild faculty capacity to confidently integrate and pivot with emerging AI tools.Training and resources.
Ethics and GovernanceEnsure responsible innovation.A responsible AI “code of conduct” for the School.

COMMITTEE MEMBERS 2026

Jumi Kim, Accounting/IST

Ean Tsou, Management

Lou Tucci, Marketing/IDB

Yutong Xie, Finance

Fuhe Jin, Management

Donka Brodersen, Economics

Stephanie Horner, Staff/Support