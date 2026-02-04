Faculty Spotlight: Dr. Mark Tarallo Examines How Remote Workers Can Take More Effective Breaks

Faculty Spotlight: Dr. Mark Tarallo Examines How Remote Workers Can Take More Effective Breaks

AI Task Force

Charge:

The TCNJ School of Business AI Task Force is charged with developing a comprehensive, school-wide AI Ethical Framework. This framework will guide faculty through integration of AI-related learning modules and assignments into the existing curriculum responsibly while ensuring our graduates meet the evolving technological expectations of the global business landscape.

Core Objectives & Deliverables:

The AI Task Force is expected to produce actionable guidance and policy recommendations in the following areas:

Pedagogical Integration & Curriculum: Define how AI tools should be woven into business disciplines (e.g., Accounting, Marketing, Finance). This includes identifying “AI-enhanced” vs. “AI-resistant” assessment methods.

Define how AI tools should be woven into business disciplines (e.g., Accounting, Marketing, Finance). This includes identifying “AI-enhanced” vs. “AI-resistant” assessment methods. The AI Ecosystem: Map out an ecosystem for teaching and learning that aligns with current professional trends, ensuring our technological offerings mirror the tools used in the industry.

Map out an ecosystem for teaching and learning that aligns with current professional trends, ensuring our technological offerings mirror the tools used in the industry. Ethics, Policy, and Governance: Establish clear guardrails for the responsible use of AI. This includes addressing data privacy, algorithmic bias, and academic integrity.

Establish clear guardrails for the responsible use of AI. This includes addressing data privacy, algorithmic bias, and academic integrity. Operational Support: Identify the specific infrastructure, software licensing, and faculty training required to sustain this integration.

Identify the specific infrastructure, software licensing, and faculty training required to sustain this integration. Flexibility & Autonomy: Develop clear “opt-out” policies for specific courses or scenarios where AI use may conflict with learning objectives or professional ethics.

GUIDING PRINCIPLES:

All recommendations must be rooted in TCNJ’s overarching principles for teaching and learning. The AI Task Force will prioritize:

Clear communication between faculty and students regarding AI usage.

Ensure all faculty and students have equal access to AI tools and training.

Maintain accountability in the decision-making process.

STRATEGIC IMPLEMENTATION:

In order to assist the AI Task Force in visualizing the workflow, it is suggested that the task force categorize their work as follows:

Focus Area Primary Goal Key Deliverable Academic Integrity Cultivate professional ethics and accountability. Syllabus language, AI-attribution standards, and “opt-out” guidelines. Professional Readiness Align with industry standards and TCNJ’s overarching principles. AI competency benchmarks for graduates. Instructional Agility Build faculty capacity to confidently integrate and pivot with emerging AI tools. Training and resources. Ethics and Governance Ensure responsible innovation. A responsible AI “code of conduct” for the School.

COMMITTEE MEMBERS 2026

Jumi Kim, Accounting/IST

Ean Tsou, Management

Lou Tucci, Marketing/IDB

Yutong Xie, Finance

Fuhe Jin, Management

Donka Brodersen, Economics

Stephanie Horner, Staff/Support