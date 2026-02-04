Charge:
The TCNJ School of Business AI Task Force is charged with developing a comprehensive, school-wide AI Ethical Framework. This framework will guide faculty through integration of AI-related learning modules and assignments into the existing curriculum responsibly while ensuring our graduates meet the evolving technological expectations of the global business landscape.
Core Objectives & Deliverables:
The AI Task Force is expected to produce actionable guidance and policy recommendations in the following areas:
- Pedagogical Integration & Curriculum: Define how AI tools should be woven into business disciplines (e.g., Accounting, Marketing, Finance). This includes identifying “AI-enhanced” vs. “AI-resistant” assessment methods.
- The AI Ecosystem: Map out an ecosystem for teaching and learning that aligns with current professional trends, ensuring our technological offerings mirror the tools used in the industry.
- Ethics, Policy, and Governance: Establish clear guardrails for the responsible use of AI. This includes addressing data privacy, algorithmic bias, and academic integrity.
- Operational Support: Identify the specific infrastructure, software licensing, and faculty training required to sustain this integration.
- Flexibility & Autonomy: Develop clear “opt-out” policies for specific courses or scenarios where AI use may conflict with learning objectives or professional ethics.
GUIDING PRINCIPLES:
All recommendations must be rooted in TCNJ’s overarching principles for teaching and learning. The AI Task Force will prioritize:
- Clear communication between faculty and students regarding AI usage.
- Ensure all faculty and students have equal access to AI tools and training.
- Maintain accountability in the decision-making process.
STRATEGIC IMPLEMENTATION:
In order to assist the AI Task Force in visualizing the workflow, it is suggested that the task force categorize their work as follows:
|Focus Area
|Primary Goal
|Key Deliverable
|Academic Integrity
|Cultivate professional ethics and accountability.
|Syllabus language, AI-attribution standards, and “opt-out” guidelines.
|Professional Readiness
|Align with industry standards and TCNJ’s overarching principles.
|AI competency benchmarks for graduates.
|Instructional Agility
|Build faculty capacity to confidently integrate and pivot with emerging AI tools.
|Training and resources.
|Ethics and Governance
|Ensure responsible innovation.
|A responsible AI “code of conduct” for the School.
COMMITTEE MEMBERS 2026
Jumi Kim, Accounting/IST
Ean Tsou, Management
Lou Tucci, Marketing/IDB
Yutong Xie, Finance
Fuhe Jin, Management
Donka Brodersen, Economics
Stephanie Horner, Staff/Support