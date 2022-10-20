School of Business Admissions Events

The School of Business is offering walk and talk tours with members of our Business Department. You will be able to get a chance to chat with a member of our School of Business faculty or Business Peer Mentor. This unique opportunity will give you a first-hand experience of what a current business student is like at TCNJ and to see what your future classroom could look like!

Please review upcoming opportunities to visit the Business School and RSVP through the admissions event page here.

Any questions about this opportunity? Please email business@tcnj.edu.