The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

School of Business Admissions Events

The School of Business is offering walk and talk tours with members of our Business Department. You will be able to get a chance to chat with a member of our School of Business faculty or Business Peer Mentor. This unique opportunity will give you a first-hand experience of what a current business student is like at TCNJ and to see what your future classroom could look like!

Please review upcoming opportunities to visit the Business School and RSVP through the admissions event page here.

Any questions about this opportunity? Please email business@tcnj.edu.

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty & Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices