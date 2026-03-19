RFP for Applications to the Dean Thomas P. Breslin Memorial Fund

Introduction:

The Dean Thomas P. Breslin Memorial Fund was established to honor the legacy and accomplishments of Dr. Breslin, who joined TCNJ in 1972, served as associate and acting dean, and shepherded the School of Business’s through its initial accreditation with AACSB. Dr. Breslin is remembered by his colleagues for his kindness, generosity and commitment to mentorship and undergraduate education. The Fund established in his name honors his service by supporting the Economics Department at The College of New Jersey School of Business.



The primary objectives of the Dean Thomas P. Breslin Fund are:

To promote students’ economics education. To support the Department of Economics. To support the School of Business at The College of New Jersey.

The Dean Thomas P. Breslin Award Committee prioritizes proposals in accordance with this ranking of the Fund’s primary objectives.



Categories of award:

Several distinct categories of activity can seek funding under the Award program:

Student applications Expenses associated with student research activities (e.g., purchase data for thesis).

Expenses associated with student academic presentations in off-campus locations (e.g., the Eastern Economic Association).

Expenses associated with community-engaged learning (CEL) in Economics (e.g.,

travel to a community partner off campus).

travel to a community partner off campus). Scholarship to economics majors to continue at TCNJ.

Scholarship to economics majors pursuing an advanced degree in a related field (the

onus is on the applicant to explain the link to Economics).

onus is on the applicant to explain the link to Economics). Expenses of activities sponsored by student organizations serving or benefiting economics majors. Faculty applications Fees, stipends, donations and expenses associated with lectures, workshops or other educational activities of non-TCNJ faculty to the Economics Department, the School of Business, the College of New Jersey, and the community at large (e.g., pay travel for a guest speaker to come to class).

Awards to economics majors for their academic achievement (e.g., performance on the ETS Major Fields Exam in Economics).

Expenses associated with Economics Dept. faculty efforts to enhance their ability to

serve students or the economics program effectively (Expenses to cover data for assisting students’ research).

In reviewing applications to cover expenses, the Committee looks for evidence that applicants have

applied to other avenues of financial support on campus as well.



The Committee will not award funding for faculty to present conference papers, or to cover living

expenses while they conduct research.



Funding applications will be accepted by email with an attached proposal and supporting

documents to business@tcnj.edu by 4 pm on Wednesday, November 6th. All items will be

forwarded on to the Committee for review.

Proposal Format:

Proposal Summary Sheet Name

Email address

Status (student and expected year of graduation; faculty; administrator)

Department, School

Category of Request – spell out which Category of Award listed above you are applying for.

Motivation/Justification [specified for each type of award in what follows]: Include which other revenue sources you have applied to, and any financial commitments you have received to date.

For Student applications, provide detailed information, and include

supporting documentation, and a copy of your transcript. To request funding for data, attach a copy of a Thesis Concept Paper or MUSE proposal. Explain the limitations of publicly available data.

To request conference support, include your projected expenses, using TCNJ Reimbursement guidelines for travel and meal costs, and published program information, including time and dates.

For CEL, outline your CEL project, which course it comes under, and your current and projected expenses. Be specific about the extent of the time commitment and schedule of activities.

For a college scholarship, provide a resume as well as transcript, and explain why you are applying.

For a graduate scholarship, provide a resume and a 5-year plan as well as transcript, and explain why you are applying.

For activities of student organizations, describe the activity, provide published program information (e.g., speaker biography), timeframe, and specify expenses.

For Faculty applications, provide detailed information and supporting documentation a. For Lecture Expenses, specify projected costs, and provide speaker biography. Specify the kind of opportunities for students planned (lecture, workshop, reception, networking), and the expected draw on campus.

The Economics Chair will submit the names of the top performers on the Economics Major Fields Exam, or any other mark of student excellence.

To request support for expenses incurred by non-economics programs that nevertheless further the interests of the Economics program, specify projected costs, and provide speaker biography, film description, etc. Specify the kind of opportunities for students planned (lecture, workshop, reception, networking), and the expected draw on campus.

For expenses to cover data for research purposes, describe the project and its planned schedule and outcomes, and provide documentation of the cost of the data. Explain why publicly-available data are not adequate; specify the extent to which students may also be able to use this data for research purposes.

Proposal Review and Approval Process: