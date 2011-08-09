Accounting Scholarships

2016 NJSCPA Scholarship Ceremony

Pictured left to right are Brett Sanders, Angela Ciallella, April Dellner, Alexandra Wallach, and Matt Charne, the 2016 TCNJ NJCPA College Scholarship recipients. Established in the 1960s, the New Jersey Society of CPAs Scholarship Fund has grown to become the largest professional scholarship program in New Jersey. [clear]

2013 NJSCPA Scholarship Ceremony

John Vanore ’13 (left) was the student speaker at the NJSCPA 2013 Scholarship Awards event at the Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel on April 25th. A 2012 NJSCPA scholarship recipient, John is the Vice President Historian of TCNJ’s Chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma, and Chair of the Faculty Awards Committee. [clear]

The 2013 TCNJ NJSCPA award recipients are (left-right): Joshua Carty, Greg Oriolo, Greg Baroni, Erin Silkowski, Erik Marcus, Michael Palatone, and Howard Telson.

NJSCPA Scholarships, April 19, 2012

The New Jersey Society of CPAs Scholarship Fund awarded scholarships to seven TCNJ students at the 52nd annual NJSCPA Scholarship Awards Ceremony in April. They were accompanied by Dr. Sunita Ahlawat, Chair of the Department of Accounting and Management Information Services. Congratulations to these deserving accounting students:

Eisner Amper LLP (Partner Level):

Matthew Scorzo ($5,000)

J.H. Cohn LLP (Benefactor Level):

Danielle Bellomo ($5,000)

NJSCPA Council of Past Presidents Award (Patron Level):

John Vanore ($5,000)

WithumSmith+Brown (Benefactor Level):

Catherine Rivas ($5,000)

NJSCPA College Awards:

Raphael Carletti ($5,000)

Amy Lis ($5,000)

Kyle Ropp ($5,000)

President’s Private Donor Scholarship Reception, April 26, 2011

Accounting seniors who received private donor scholarships in 2011 were acknowledged at a reception hosted by President Gitenstein. Pictured below (l-r) with Dean William Keep: Melanie Palm and Karen Nici received scholarships from Wiss and Company and Megan Ho received a scholarship from EisnerAmper.

The 2011 NJSCPA Scholarship Fund awarded more than $365,000 to 80-plus New Jersey high school and college students at the 51st annual NJSCPA Scholarship Awards Ceremony on April 28th at The Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel, in Woodbridge, NJ.

Congratulations to these TCNJ scholarship recipients:

IN NAME OF AWARDS

Eisner Amper LLP (Partner Level)

Karen Nici ($4,000) – The College of New Jersey

J.H. Cohn LLP (Benefactor Level)

Megan Ho ($4,000) – The College of New Jersey

NJSCPA COLLEGE AWARDS

Melissa Dolly ($4,000)

Elizabeth Schiavi ($4,000)

James Omerza ($4,000)

Accounting major John Rihacek ’11, was one of 29 students selected to receive the 2010 ACEF Ritchie-Jennings Memorial Scholarship, which includes a $1000 award and a one-year student membership. Through the Ritchie-Jennings Memorial Scholarship Program, the ACFE Foundation supports the education of collegiate accounting and criminal justice students around the globe.

ACFE Foundation works to encourage students to pursue careers in fraud examination and provide resources for research on the detection and deterrence of fraud. Scholarships are awarded annually to full-time undergraduate students with a declared major or minor in accounting, business, finance, or criminal justice, who exhibit overall academic achievement.

The Ritchie-Jennings Memorial Scholarship program was named after two members of the ACFE, Larry Jennings, CFE, CPA, 49; and Tracy Ritchie, CFE, CPA, 41; both of Houston, Texas. They were among five people fatally wounded when terrorists in Karachi, Pakistan, fired upon their vehicle on Nov. 14, 1997.

Three TCNJ accounting majors have been selected to receive the 2010 scholarship from the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJSCPA). Senior accounting majors Kristina Lota and Colette Shaloub, and junior accounting major Anthony Rittwager will receive $4,000 each.

Each student has also been invited to attend The Scholars Institute, co-sponsored by the NJSCPA, Deloitte, Ernst &Young, KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. It is a two-day residency program at TCNJ from June 10-11.

Each year, the NJSCPA Scholarship Fund, which is the largest professional scholarship program in the state, raises money to support high-achieving high school and college students in their pursuit of a CPA career, encourage students from diverse fields to pursue advanced education in accountancy, and increase awareness about the opportunities provided by a CPA career path.

Above, left to right, NJSCPA Scholarship recipients at the Recognition Ceremony in April, 2010: Colette Shalhoub, Kristina Lota and Anthony Rittwager.

The Amper Accounting Scholarship is awarded annually by Amper, Politziner & Mattia, LLP, in support of The College of New Jersey’s Accounting Department. Two awards of $2,500 are granted each year, based on the following criteria:

Applicants must hold a minimum, overall GPA of 3.0. The scholarship shall be awarded to two deserving, full-time students as determined by the Financial Aid Office in collaboration with the School of Business. The recipients shall be undergraduate accounting majors in the School of Business who are in their junior year at the time they receive such funds.

The 2009 Amper Accounting Scholarship recipients are accounting juniors Sara Hanson and Anthony Czajkowski. On October 30th, they had the opportunity to thank Amper representatives at TCNJ’s Career Fair.

Above, left to right: Dr. Gerald Miller, Accounting Chair; recipients Sara Hanson and Anthony Czajkowski; and Joelle Lyons and Ann Tye, from Amper, Politziner & Mattia.

The 2009 J.H. COHN LLP $2,500 Scholarship was awarded to junior accounting major Anthony Czajkowski. Anthony serves as the Chair of the Dean’s Business Student Advisory Board. He is pictured below with representatives of J.H. COHN, Jerrilyn Galinski (TCNJ School of Business alumna, ’07) and Damiana Albanese at the The College of New Jersey’s 2009 Career Fair.

Scholarship criteria:

The undergraduate student must be a sophomore or junior enrolled full-time in the School of Business and have a 3.0 GPA or higher. The student must be an accounting major at TCNJ. The student should demonstrate at least some financial need. The candidate should be engaged as a leader, or otherwise demonstrate leadership abilities, potential, or qualities, through academic work, special project activities, and/or other extracurricular experiences. Preference will be given to qualified students from underserved populations.

Above, left to right, Jerrilyn Galinski, ’07; J.H. Cohn Scholarship recipient Anthony Czajkowski; and Damiana Albanese.