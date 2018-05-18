School of Business Academic Awards 2021

The following academic awards were presented during the School of Business Awards Ceremony on May 17, 2021. Descriptions of Academic Awards can be viewed here.
Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award – Sarah Armstrong
Appraisal Economics Excellence in Valuation Award – Andrew Donoghue
Dr. Daniel R. Hall Economics Awards – Noah Sperling
Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key – Nicole L.Cena & Noah Sperling
Alyssa Ruggeri Award – Rupak Doctor & Isabela Venice
Beverly Kaye Awards – Nicole Cena & Kyle Gankiewicz
ETS Economics Award –
- Benjamin Cutler
- Anthony Natale
- Nikola Mitrovic
Top Academic Honors:
Academic Honors in Accounting
- Nicholas Cosenza
- Shannon Devitt
- Sharon Tang
Academic Honors in Economics
- Noah Sperling
- Anthony Natale|
- Benjamin Cutler & Katherine Dobrow (tie)
Academic Honors in Finance
- Michael Lewis
- Joseph DeJong
- Dominic A. Morency & Francesca Romaniello (tie)
Academic Honors in Interdisciplinary Business
- Alex Perricone
- Alexandra Bonano
- Olivia Knutson
Academic Honors in Management
- Nicole Cena
- Kyle Gankiewicz
- Matt Arnold
Academic Honors in Marketing
- Sara Scopellito
- Kayley Anthony
- Joaquin Garcia
Student Leadership Recognition Awards were also presented to the following students for demonstrating strong leadership skills and for exceptional service to the School of Business:
- Alpha Kappa Psi – Matthew Hayes
- American Marketing Association – Matthew Cappellutti
- Beta Alpha Psi – Joseph Chiusano
- Beta Gamma Sigma – Megan Radice
- CEO Peer Mentors – Matthew Koller
- Data Science Organization – Max Hill
- Delta Sigma Pi – Owen Zimmerbaum
- Economics Club – Noah Sperling
- Entrepreneurship Club – Alex Perricone
- Financial Management Association – Alex Ngo
- Institute of Management Accountants Student Chapter – Christopher Cubillas & Neil Jhawar
- Lions on Wall Street – Aagna Patel
- National Association of Black Accountants – Feyisola Adebiyi
- Pi Sigma Epsilon – Fallyn Bohannon
- Society for Human Resource Management – Nicole Cena
- Women in Business – Alexandra Picadaro