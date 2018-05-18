TCNJ Faculty and 2021 Economics Graduate Publish Research on Social Media Marketing in the Casino Industry

Faculty Spotlight: Dr. Mark Tarallo Examines How Remote Workers Can Take More Effective Breaks

TCNJ School of Business Awarded $50,000 Grant from Santander Bank to Bolster Student Innovation and Experiential Learning

Faculty Spotlight: Dr. Mark Tarallo Examines How Remote Workers Can Take More Effective Breaks

School of Business Academic Awards 2021

The following academic awards were presented during the School of Business Awards Ceremony on May 17, 2021. Descriptions of Academic Awards can be viewed here.



Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award – Sarah Armstrong

Appraisal Economics Excellence in Valuation Award – Andrew Donoghue

Dr. Daniel R. Hall Economics Awards – Noah Sperling

Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key – Nicole L.Cena & Noah Sperling

Alyssa Ruggeri Award – Rupak Doctor & Isabela Venice

Beverly Kaye Awards – Nicole Cena & Kyle Gankiewicz

ETS Economics Award –

Benjamin Cutler Anthony Natale Nikola Mitrovic

Top Academic Honors:

Academic Honors in Accounting

Nicholas Cosenza Shannon Devitt Sharon Tang

Academic Honors in Economics

Noah Sperling Anthony Natale| Benjamin Cutler & Katherine Dobrow (tie)

Academic Honors in Finance

Michael Lewis Joseph DeJong Dominic A. Morency & Francesca Romaniello (tie)

Academic Honors in Interdisciplinary Business

Alex Perricone Alexandra Bonano Olivia Knutson

Academic Honors in Management

Nicole Cena Kyle Gankiewicz Matt Arnold

Academic Honors in Marketing

Sara Scopellito Kayley Anthony Joaquin Garcia

Student Leadership Recognition Awards were also presented to the following students for demonstrating strong leadership skills and for exceptional service to the School of Business: