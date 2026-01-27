Faculty Spotlight: Dr. Mark Tarallo Examines How Remote Workers Can Take More Effective Breaks

TCNJ School of Business Awarded $50,000 Grant from Santander Bank to Bolster Student Innovation and Experiential Learning

Faculty Spotlight: Dr. Mark Tarallo Examines How Remote Workers Can Take More Effective Breaks

Alumni Recognition Program

Celebrating alumni whose service and leadership shape the future of our students and school.

Honor a TCNJ School of Business Alumni

The College of New Jersey School of Business would like to recognize, annually, alumni who have gone above and beyond to support our current students, faculty, and the mission of the school through exceptional service and leadership.



We seek nominations for alumni who have demonstrated dedication in areas such as student mentorships, volunteer leadership, career development support, or direct philanthropic service at our institution.

Nominate an alumnus who you feel strengthens our campus community. Help us recognize their commitment!

Award Categories

The Mentor and Student Success Award

Awarded to an alumnus who has provided exceptional mentorship, career coaching, internship opportunities, or dedicated time to student organizations or classroom speaking.

The School of Business Service and Leadership Award

Awarded to an alumnus who has demonstrated significant leadership through volunteer roles on advisory boards,

councils, committees, or other institutional governance roles.