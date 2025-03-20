TCNJ School of Business Alumni Volunteer Opportunities

Carry your Lion’s pride into your post-graduate endeavors through School of Business alumni volunteer opportunities. TCNJ greatly values your service, which is critical to our success as a community. Your help and support will shape the future of TCNJ!
Serve as a Guest Speaker
- Our student organizations often are looking for alumni to share their experiences.
- Our faculty often seek alumni to speak to their students in class.
Volunteer as a Mentor
- Serve as a mentor in our mentoring program.
- This program, which launched in Fall 2024, pairs students with alumni for a semester-long engagement. Our vision is that the relationship will last well beyond the semester.
Host an On-Site Visit for Students at Your Company/Organization
- Students greatly appreciate visiting companies to learn more about the company and engage directly with alumni.
Serve as a First-Round Judge for the Mayo Business Plan Competition
- An annual competition, open to all TCNJ students, where the top three teams compete for $60,000 in prize money.
- For details about the competition, visit Mayo Business Plan Competition.
- For more information, or to serve, email Stephanie Horner at horners@tcnj.edu.
Connect Your HR Team with TCNJ Career Services
- There are many opportunities to work with our Career Services team to promote job opportunities & internships, job fairs, posting internships & jobs in Handshake, and becoming a Visibility Partner.
- See The Career Center – Your future is our mission for more information.
For more information, email the School of Business business@tcnj.edu.