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School of Business Inclusion Council

The School of Business Inclusion Council (SOBIC) is a student-led DEI Advisory Board for the School of Business. The Council works in conjunction with the Dean’s office to coordinate professional development, School initiatives, programming/events, etc.

Member responsibilities include:

Meet monthly as an independent group.

Consider the following and take one action each semester:

“What does DEI mean for you?” – What does it mean for students currently enrolled in the School of Business?

What is one event/promotion/campaign/awareness activity that would be impactful for business students? (ex: a social media campaign about inclusion in business, a poster series at the entrance of the business building, a giveaway, a mixer with employers focused on diversity, etc.)

“What does DEI mean for you?” – What does it mean for students currently enrolled in the School of Business? What is one event/promotion/campaign/awareness activity that would be impactful for business students? (ex: a social media campaign about inclusion in business, a poster series at the entrance of the business building, a giveaway, a mixer with employers focused on diversity, etc.) Potentially attend some professional development opportunities with a focus on DEI (e.g., Office of Inclusive Excellence events).

Review the School of Business Strategic Plan goals regarding DEI. Your feedback for future action items is valued.

What are the School of Business organizations, or other business school student organizations, doing for DEI? How can you encourage partnership with the business school students, faculty, and staff?

Research national DEI organizations for possible affiliation.

Work in conjunction with the Deans office to coordinate professional development, School initiatives, programming/events, etc.

Benefits: