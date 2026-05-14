The School of Business Inclusion Council (SOBIC) is a student-led DEI Advisory Board for the School of Business. The Council works in conjunction with the Dean’s office to coordinate professional development, School initiatives, programming/events, etc.
Member responsibilities include:
- Meet monthly as an independent group.
- Consider the following and take one action each semester:
“What does DEI mean for you?” – What does it mean for students currently enrolled in the School of Business?
What is one event/promotion/campaign/awareness activity that would be impactful for business students? (ex: a social media campaign about inclusion in business, a poster series at the entrance of the business building, a giveaway, a mixer with employers focused on diversity, etc.)
- Potentially attend some professional development opportunities with a focus on DEI (e.g., Office of Inclusive Excellence events).
- Review the School of Business Strategic Plan goals regarding DEI. Your feedback for future action items is valued.
- What are the School of Business organizations, or other business school student organizations, doing for DEI? How can you encourage partnership with the business school students, faculty, and staff?
- Research national DEI organizations for possible affiliation.
- Work in conjunction with the Deans office to coordinate professional development, School initiatives, programming/events, etc.
Benefits:
- Develop leadership skills.
- Networking opportunities.
- Expand your resume.
- Engagement with a diverse group of people.
- Having a voice within the School of Business.