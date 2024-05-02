The College of New Jersey Logo

Student Travel

School of Business Students & Student Organizations Travel Procedures and Forms

All students and/or student organizations traveling must review the travel procedures and complete the necessary forms.  Even if a student or group is not receiving funding from the School of Business, it is your responsibility to notify the Dean’s Office of an upcoming trip and complete the required forms. Additionally, Student Organizations are required to notify their faculty advisor. View the full TCNJ Student Travel Policy.

School of Business students and/or student organizations can also apply to the School of Business for funding to assist in attending conferences, competitions, etc. that will benefit the students participating (professional growth/development, networking, etc.).

If you have any questions, please contact the Assistant to the Dean, Stephanie Horner, at horners@tcnj.edu or 609-771-3050.

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

