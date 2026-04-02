SYLLABUS TEMPLATE

Course Title & Number:

Professor:

Office Address:

Email Address:

Office Hours:



Course Description

Include: catalog descriptioncatalog description, number of course units, and prerequisites (or co-requisites). For cross-listed courses all applicable prefixes and course numbers should be on the syllabus.



Course Materials

Include: a clear listing of all required materials (such as books, lab manuals, study guides, and supplies). A supplemental listing of recommended readings may also be appended.



Course Requirements

Include: assignments, tests and examinations, projects, term papers, field trips, laboratory experiences, etc..



Course Purpose & Learning Goals

Include: a purpose statement including a thoughtful, reflective statement as to why the course exists, and if applicable the rationale for cross-listing the course. It must also indicate learning goals and learning activities and how they relate to each other. Performance goals can be referenced to specific state or accreditation standards as appropriate and should be defined in terms of specific skills students should acquire.



Course Schedule

Include: a chronological listing of topics covered with dates due for assignments, examinations, field trips, and/or laboratory experiences. This section may include a disclaimer about precise dates and mention of the possibilities of unannounced quizzes, minor changes in requirements, and the like.



Grading

Include: criteria for determining final grades. These include the relative value of graded assignments, formulae for computing grades, and, if applicable, rubrics for evaluating other work. However, it may be appropriate to inform students that more precise information on assignments and how they are to be graded will be given out later in the course.

Selected TCNJ Policies

TCNJ’s final examination policy is available on the web: http://www.tcnj.edu/~academic/policy/finalevaluations.htm



Attendance

Every student is expected to participate in each of his/her courses through regular attendance at lecture and laboratory sessions. It is further expected that every student will be present, on time, and prepared to participate when scheduled class sessions begin. At the first class meeting of a semester, instructors are expected to distribute in writing the attendance policies which apply to their courses. While attendance itself is not used as a criterion for academic evaluations, grading is frequently based on participation in class discussion, laboratory work, performance, studio practice, field experience, or other activities which may take place during class sessions. If these areas for evaluation make class attendance essential, the student may be penalized for failure to perform satisfactorily in the required activities. Students who must miss classes due to participation in a field trip, athletic event, or other official college function should arrange with their instructors for such class absences well in advance. The Office of Academic Affairs will verify, upon request, the dates of and participation in such college functions. In every instance, however, the student has the responsibility to initiate arrangements for make-up work.



Students are expected to attend class and complete assignments as scheduled, to avoid outside conflicts (if possible), and to enroll only in those classes that they can expect to attend on a regular basis. Absences from class are handled between students and instructors. The instructor may require documentation to substantiate the reason for the absence. The instructor should provide make-up opportunities for student absences caused by illness, injury, death in the family, observance of religious holidays, and similarly compelling personal reasons including physical disabilities. For lengthy absences, make-up opportunities might not be feasible and are at the discretion of the instructor. The Office of Academic Affairs will notify the faculty of the dates of religious holidays on which large numbers of students are likely to be absent and are, therefore, unsuitable for the scheduling of examinations. Students have the responsibility of notifying the instructors in advance of expected absences. In cases of absence for a week or more, students are to notify their instructors immediately. If they are unable to do so they may contact the Office of Records and Registration. The Office of Records and Registration will notify the instructor of the student’s absence. The notification is not an excuse but simply a service provided by the Office of Records and Registration. Notifications cannot be acted upon if received after an absence. In every instance the student has the responsibility



TCNJ’s attendance policy is available on the web: http://www.tcnj.edu/~recreg/policies/attendance.html



Academic Integrity Policy

Academic dishonesty is any attempt by the student to gain academic advantage through dishonest means, to submit, as his or her own, work which has not been done by him/her or to give improper aid to another student in the completion of an assignment. Such dishonesty would include, but is not limited to: submitting as his/her own a project, paper, report, test, or speech copied from, partially copied, or paraphrased from the work of another (whether the source is printed, under copyright, or in manuscript form). Credit must be given for words quoted or paraphrased. The rules apply to any academic dishonesty, whether the work is graded or ungraded, group or individual, written or oral.

TCNJ’s academic integrity policy is available on the web: http://www.tcnj.edu/~academic/policy/integrity.html.



Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Policy

Any student who has a documented disability and is in need of academic accommodations should notify the professor of this course and contact the Office of Differing Abilities Services (609-771-2571). Accommodations are individualized and in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1992.

TCNJ’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) policy is available on the web: http://www.tcnj.edu/~affirm/ada.html .