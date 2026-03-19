TCNJ SCHOOL OF BUSINESS STUDENT ORGANIZATION NON-TRAVEL FUNDING REQUESTS NEW – Fall 2025

Guidelines
- Requests must be submitted at least 3 weeks before the event.
- Requests will only be considered for events and/or activities that relate to the guiding
principles of the organization requesting the funds.
- Funding is meant to subsidize an organization’s expenditures and is not guaranteed.
Organizations must show evidence of fundraising activities and if they have applied for SFB
funding.
- The School of Business will provide matching funding, equal to the organization’s financial
contribution for the event.
- There is a maximum of $300.00 per fiscal year in funding available for each organization.
- Submit the request via the Funding Request form and include:
- Title of the Event/Activity.
- Sponsoring organization(s).
- Contact person (name and TCNJ email).
- Additional sources you are receiving funding from for this event/activity.
- Purpose of the event/activity (include benefits, to whom, and desired outcomes)
- Expenditures – Include an itemized breakdown of the items and costs.
- tems that the School of Business may fund:
- Prizes and/or Gift Cards.
- Gift cards cannot be from a store or vendor that sells alcohol and must not exceed $100.
- The organization will share who won prizes or gift card(s).
- Activity/Craft materials.
- Food
- The student organization may request funds for food, a maximum of $18 pp, based on the number of expected students.
- An itemized list, including the cost of the food items, must be included in the request.
- Alcohol is not to be included in these events and will not be reimbursed.
Funding
- Funding requests will be reviewed, typically within one week, and approvals sent with
details.
- Reimbursements will not be issued for items not pre-approved or that exceed the
maximum approved amount.
- Funding will not be provided once the organization has reached their maximum dollar
amount ($300) for the fiscal year.
- For questions or to discuss justification for an exception to the guidelines above, please
Contact Stephanie Horner (horners@tcnj.edu) to make an appointment to meet with the
Interim Dean.
After the Event/Reimbursement
- Receipts are to be submitted via the Receipt Submission form.
- Reimbursement will only be made to the person whose name is on the receipt.
- All receipts for food must be itemized and include the full dollar amount paid.
- Reimbursements will not be processed until after the event/activity, and all receipts have been submitted.
- As much of the funding available is due to the generosity of our alumni and donors, we request that you share a brief synopsis of the event/activity (tell us how it went, did you have a good turnout, did you meet your desired outcomes) and any photos.