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TCNJ SCHOOL OF BUSINESS STUDENT ORGANIZATION NON-TRAVEL FUNDING REQUESTS NEW – Fall 2025

Guidelines

  1. Requests must be submitted at least 3 weeks before the event.
  2. Requests will only be considered for events and/or activities that relate to the guiding
    principles of the organization requesting the funds.
  3. Funding is meant to subsidize an organization’s expenditures and is not guaranteed.
    Organizations must show evidence of fundraising activities and if they have applied for SFB
    funding.
  4. The School of Business will provide matching funding, equal to the organization’s financial
    contribution for the event.
  5. There is a maximum of $300.00 per fiscal year in funding available for each organization.
  6. Submit the request via the Funding Request form and include:
    • Title of the Event/Activity.
    • Sponsoring organization(s).
    • Contact person (name and TCNJ email).
    • Additional sources you are receiving funding from for this event/activity.
    • Purpose of the event/activity (include benefits, to whom, and desired outcomes)
    • Expenditures – Include an itemized breakdown of the items and costs.
  7. tems that the School of Business may fund:
    • Prizes and/or Gift Cards.
    • Gift cards cannot be from a store or vendor that sells alcohol and must not exceed $100.
    • The organization will share who won prizes or gift card(s).
    • Activity/Craft materials.
    • Food
      • The student organization may request funds for food, a maximum of $18 pp, based on the number of expected students.
      • An itemized list, including the cost of the food items, must be included in the request.
      • Alcohol is not to be included in these events and will not be reimbursed.

Funding

  1. Funding requests will be reviewed, typically within one week, and approvals sent with
    details.
  2. Reimbursements will not be issued for items not pre-approved or that exceed the
    maximum approved amount.
  3. Funding will not be provided once the organization has reached their maximum dollar
    amount ($300) for the fiscal year.
  4. For questions or to discuss justification for an exception to the guidelines above, please
    Contact Stephanie Horner (horners@tcnj.edu) to make an appointment to meet with the
    Interim Dean.

After the Event/Reimbursement

  1. Receipts are to be submitted via the Receipt Submission form.
  2. Reimbursement will only be made to the person whose name is on the receipt.
  3. All receipts for food must be itemized and include the full dollar amount paid.
  4. Reimbursements will not be processed until after the event/activity, and all receipts have been submitted.
  5. As much of the funding available is due to the generosity of our alumni and donors, we request that you share a brief synopsis of the event/activity (tell us how it went, did you have a good turnout, did you meet your desired outcomes) and any photos.