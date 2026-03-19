TCNJ SCHOOL OF BUSINESS STUDENT TRAVEL PROCEDURE (Revised May 2025) Effective – Summer/Fall 2025

- Purpose: This procedure establishes guidelines for the School of Business’s support of
student travel and off-campus experiential learning, directly fostering its mission to develop
successful professionals and socially responsible citizens.
- Funding
- Request Deadlines:
- Fall/Winter travel – Due September 15th
- Spring/Summer travel – Due January 15th
- Email horners@tcnj.edu after these deadlines.
- Funding requests to be made by the organization’s President only.
- Complete the Student Travel Funding Request form.
- Funding is meant to subsidize an organization’s expenditures and is not guaranteed.
- Students are required to pay at least 10% of the cost of the trip themselves.
- Students must declare any other funding being received for the same trip (e.g., SFB, Dean of Students, Organization Chapter).
- Complete the Student Travel Funding Request form and include:
- Synopsis of the trip, including the benefit(s) to the group/student.
- Cost: Itemized breakdown and total, less 10%, for group and per student. Students must look for the most cost-effective ways to travel.
- Number of students traveling.
- Dates of travel, name of conference, location of conference.
- Supervising/Sponsoring faculty member’s name and contact information.
- Note: Priority will be given to students traveling to present research.
- Note: All students or student organizations traveling, regardless of funding source, are required to notify their advisor and the school and complete the required travel documents.
- Request Deadlines:
- Funding Approvals
- Approvals will be in writing and include a maximum and a per-person dollar amount.
- Reimbursements will not be issued for items not pre-approved or that exceed the maximum approved amount.
- If the number of students traveling lowers, reimbursements will be made using the per-person amount.
- If a student has difficulty paying for expenses upfront, email horners@tcnj.edu.
- In the event the School of Business pays for any travel-related expenses in advance (e.g., conference registration) and the student(s) do not attend, they will be responsible for reimbursing the School for these expenses.
- Travel
- The Organization President is responsible for submitting the names and email addresses of all students traveling to horners@tcnj.edu at least 3 weeks before the trip.
- All students traveling are required to complete the following at least 2 weeks before the trip:
- Student Travel Request Form.
- Student Waiver & Emergency Contact Form.
- Any student driving must include a copy of their valid driver’s license and proof of insurance for the vehicle.
- Students who do not complete these forms by the deadline will not be permitted to travel.
- All students traveling are expected to adhere to all requirements and expectations of the TCNJ Student Travel Policy.
- Reimbursement/After the Trip
- Submit receipts via the Student Travel Receipt Submission form within 2 weeks of returning.
- Reimbursements will only be made to the person/organization/etc. whose name is on the receipt.
- All receipts for food and hotel stays must be itemized.
- All receipts must show the dollar amount paid (e.g., including tips).
- Reimbursements will not be processed until the trip has been completed and all receipts have been submitted by all travelers.
- We do not reimburse for the purchase of any alcohol.
- As much of the funding available is due to the generosity of our alumni and donors, we request that you share a brief synopsis of the event/activity (tell us how it went, did you have a good turnout, did you meet your desired outcomes) and any photos.
- Adherence: Failure to adhere to the above procedures may result in jeopardizing future funding requests and could lead to additional penalties or restrictions as determined by the School.