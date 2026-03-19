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TCNJ SCHOOL OF BUSINESS STUDENT TRAVEL PROCEDURE (Revised May 2025) Effective – Summer/Fall 2025

  1. Purpose: This procedure establishes guidelines for the School of Business’s support of
    student travel and off-campus experiential learning, directly fostering its mission to develop
    successful professionals and socially responsible citizens.
  2. Funding
    • Request Deadlines:
      • Fall/Winter travel – Due September 15th
      • Spring/Summer travel – Due January 15th
      • Email horners@tcnj.edu after these deadlines.
    • Funding requests to be made by the organization’s President only.
    • Complete the Student Travel Funding Request form.
    • Funding is meant to subsidize an organization’s expenditures and is not guaranteed.
    • Students are required to pay at least 10% of the cost of the trip themselves.
    • Students must declare any other funding being received for the same trip (e.g., SFB, Dean of Students, Organization Chapter).
    • Complete the Student Travel Funding Request form and include:
      • Synopsis of the trip, including the benefit(s) to the group/student.
      • Cost: Itemized breakdown and total, less 10%, for group and per student. Students must look for the most cost-effective ways to travel.
      • Number of students traveling.
      • Dates of travel, name of conference, location of conference.
      • Supervising/Sponsoring faculty member’s name and contact information.
      • Note: Priority will be given to students traveling to present research.
    • Note: All students or student organizations traveling, regardless of funding source, are required to notify their advisor and the school and complete the required travel documents.
  3. Funding Approvals
    • Approvals will be in writing and include a maximum and a per-person dollar amount.
    • Reimbursements will not be issued for items not pre-approved or that exceed the maximum approved amount.
    • If the number of students traveling lowers, reimbursements will be made using the per-person amount.
    • If a student has difficulty paying for expenses upfront, email horners@tcnj.edu.
    • In the event the School of Business pays for any travel-related expenses in advance (e.g., conference registration) and the student(s) do not attend, they will be responsible for reimbursing the School for these expenses.
  4. Travel
    • The Organization President is responsible for submitting the names and email addresses of all students traveling to horners@tcnj.edu at least 3 weeks before the trip.
    • All students traveling are required to complete the following at least 2 weeks before the trip:
    • All students traveling are expected to adhere to all requirements and expectations of the TCNJ Student Travel Policy.
  5. Reimbursement/After the Trip
    • Submit receipts via the Student Travel Receipt Submission form within 2 weeks of returning.
    • Reimbursements will only be made to the person/organization/etc. whose name is on the receipt.
    • All receipts for food and hotel stays must be itemized.
    • All receipts must show the dollar amount paid (e.g., including tips).
    • Reimbursements will not be processed until the trip has been completed and all receipts have been submitted by all travelers.
    • We do not reimburse for the purchase of any alcohol.
    • As much of the funding available is due to the generosity of our alumni and donors, we request that you share a brief synopsis of the event/activity (tell us how it went, did you have a good turnout, did you meet your desired outcomes) and any photos.
  6. Adherence: Failure to adhere to the above procedures may result in jeopardizing future funding requests and could lead to additional penalties or restrictions as determined by the School.