What Can I Do With a Career In…

Links to Business and Business-Related Careers

Visit the links below to explore more information on specific careers in business. The first section contains career-related links to specific degree programs within the School of Business; the second section refers to related fields that students within the School have shown an interest in, as well as websites that provide general business-related information. If you want more general information, you can visit “General Information/Links on Careers“.

Major-Specific Links

Accounting
What Can I Do With This Degree – In Accounting?
American Institute of Certified Public Accountants
New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants
Becoming a CPA in New Jersey (includes mandated 150-credit requirement to sit for CPA exam)
Institute of Management Accountants, Inc.

Economics
What is Economics? (American Economics Association)
What Can I Do With This Degree – In Economics?
National Association for Business Economics

Finance
What Can I Do With This Degree – In Finance?
Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards
Financial Management Association International

Interdisciplinary Business
What can I do with a degree in Interdisciplinary Business? 
Why pursue a degree in Interdisciplinary Business?

Management
What Can I Do With This Degree – In Human Resource Management
What Can I Do With This Degree – In Management?
What Can I Do With This Degree – In Supply Chain Management?
Society for Human Resource Management (Organization)

Marketing
Marketing EDGE (nonprofit resource for internships and careers in marketing)
What Can I Do With This Degree – In Marketing?
American Marketing Association (Organization)

Other Specific Business-Related Career Options

Business Studies
What Can I Do With This Minor – Business Studies

Entrepreneurship
What is Entrepreneurship? (Center for American Entrepreneurship)
Entrepreneur.com (Informational)

Information Systems
What Can I Do With This Minor – Information Systems/Technology

International Business
What Can I Do With This Minor – International Business

Leadership
What Can I Do With This Minor – Leadership

Professional Selling
What Can I Do With This Minor – Professional Selling

 

 

 

 

