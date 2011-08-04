What Can I Do With a Career In…

Links to Business and Business-Related Careers

Visit the links below to explore more information on specific careers in business. The first section contains career-related links to specific degree programs within the School of Business; the second section refers to related fields that students within the School have shown an interest in, as well as websites that provide general business-related information. If you want more general information, you can visit “General Information/Links on Careers“.

Major-Specific Links

Accounting

What Can I Do With This Degree – In Accounting?

American Institute of Certified Public Accountants

New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants

Becoming a CPA in New Jersey (includes mandated 150-credit requirement to sit for CPA exam)

Institute of Management Accountants, Inc.

Economics

What is Economics? (American Economics Association)

What Can I Do With This Degree – In Economics?

National Association for Business Economics

Finance

What Can I Do With This Degree – In Finance?

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards

Financial Management Association International

Interdisciplinary Business

What can I do with a degree in Interdisciplinary Business?

Why pursue a degree in Interdisciplinary Business?

Management

What Can I Do With This Degree – In Human Resource Management

What Can I Do With This Degree – In Management?

What Can I Do With This Degree – In Supply Chain Management?

Society for Human Resource Management (Organization)

Marketing

Marketing EDGE (nonprofit resource for internships and careers in marketing)

What Can I Do With This Degree – In Marketing?

American Marketing Association (Organization)

Other Specific Business-Related Career Options

Business Studies

What Can I Do With This Minor – Business Studies

Entrepreneurship

What is Entrepreneurship? (Center for American Entrepreneurship)

Entrepreneur.com (Informational)

Information Systems

What Can I Do With This Minor – Information Systems/Technology

International Business

What Can I Do With This Minor – International Business

Leadership

What Can I Do With This Minor – Leadership

Professional Selling

What Can I Do With This Minor – Professional Selling