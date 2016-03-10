2016 Johnson & Johnson Case Competition

In March, three student teams worked with faculty mentor Professor Joao Neves competing for the chance to represent TCNJ at the annual Johnson & Johnson University Case Competition. Members of the 1st place team will receive a $2000 prize, and represent TCNJ at Johnson & Johnson Headquarters later this month for the corporate competition against teams from 9 other colleges and universities – only 10 schools are invited to participate each year.

Professors Tom Patrick and Al Pelham joined representatives from JnJ as judges, providing teams with a financial model and a business case write-up, challenging them to apply their classroom knowledge in corporate finance to a real world business case, making decisions based on factors such as price point, marketing strategy, and packaging design. Students had 4 weeks to prepare their presentations, and were scored on business rationale/strategic consistency, quality of the financial analysis, quality of the presentation, and strength of the SWOT/Risk Analysis.

Shown below (l-r) are coordinator Debra Klokis, from TCNJ’s Career Center; JnJ judges Billy Chen, Brittany Cammarota ’15, and Stephanie Chan ’11; and members of TCNJ’s 1st place team: Anik Chattopadhyay (mechanical engineering sophomore), Joseph Ludwig (open options business sophomore), and Chris Botros (accounting sophomore.) Team members Courtney Durstewitz (accounting sophomore) and Jon Stouber (finance senior) are not shown.