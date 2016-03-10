The College of New Jersey Logo

2016 Johnson & Johnson Case Competition

In March, three student teams worked with faculty mentor Professor Joao Neves competing for the chance to represent TCNJ at the annual Johnson & Johnson University Case Competition. Members of the 1st place team will receive a $2000 prize, and represent TCNJ at Johnson & Johnson Headquarters later this month for the corporate competition against teams from 9 other colleges and universities – only 10 schools are invited to participate each year.

Professors Tom Patrick and Al Pelham joined representatives from JnJ as judges, providing teams with a financial model and a business case write-up, challenging them to apply their classroom knowledge in corporate finance to a real world business case, making decisions based on factors such as price point, marketing strategy, and packaging design. Students had 4 weeks to prepare their presentations, and were scored on business rationale/strategic consistency, quality of the financial analysis, quality of the presentation, and strength of the SWOT/Risk Analysis.

Shown below (l-r) are coordinator Debra Klokis, from TCNJ’s Career Center; JnJ judges Billy Chen, Brittany Cammarota ’15, and Stephanie Chan ’11; and members of TCNJ’s 1st place team: Anik Chattopadhyay (mechanical engineering sophomore), Joseph Ludwig (open options business sophomore), and Chris Botros (accounting sophomore.) Team members Courtney Durstewitz (accounting sophomore) and Jon Stouber (finance senior) are not shown.

IMG_2911
JnJ Case Competition judges & 1st place team

