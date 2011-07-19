For Fall 2024, access to the Bloomberg Terminal will be in person only. You must reserve time to use the Bloomberg terminal, for intervals up to 2 hours by following these instructions. Please note the email for approving reservations is only monitored during business hours (M-F, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm). Be sure to request reservations for evenings and weekends during these hours. You will receive a calendar approval or decline with an email explanation. Note: No food or drink of any kind is allowed in this room and the room is not to be used as a meeting space.

The TCNJ School of Business Financial Learning Center was established in 2007, with the installation of a dual-access Bloomberg terminal which provides students with access to the same market data, news, and technology available to professional traders in financial institutions. It is located in the Business Building room 231.

To create a Bloomberg account:

Log into the Bloomberg computer with your TCNJ login and password.

Click on the Bloomberg icon on the desktop.

Press < GO > without entering a username or password.

without entering a username or password. Provide the information requested. Be sure to provide your cell phone number.

Remain near the terminal to activate the account as Bloomberg will provide account information via text message within a few minutes.

. There is no charge for TCNJ students completing the BMC on the Bloomberg terminal. Download a fact sheet Bloomberg Market Concepts is an 8 hour web-based, self-paced introduction to finance woven from 70 Bloomberg terminal functions, Bloomberg News and Bloomberg Television. It covers four topics: Economic Indicators, Currencies, Fixed Income and Equities. BMC is accessible at BMC

Students can now log into the Bloomberg computer using their TCNJ login and password.

Click on desktop Bloomberg icon (if program not already open).

Once Bloomberg has launched, hit the red < DEFAULT > key to login to Bloomberg.

> key to login to Bloomberg. Type your assigned Bloomberg login ID and password into the boxes in the upper left hand corner of the screen and hit < GO >

Student can now begin using Bloomberg.

Navigation

Yellow Market Sector Keys

<CMDTY>: Commodities, futures, options, spot rates

<CORP>: Corporate Debt

<CRNCY>: Spots, futures, options on over 100 currencies

<EQUITY>: ADRs, mutual funds, rights, stocks, options, warrants

<GOVT>: Worldwide sovereign and agency securities

<INDEX>: World financial markets, economic indices.

<M-MKT>: Continuously issued and short-term dated paper

<MTGE>: Mortgage-backed security pass-throughs

<MUNI>: U.S. municipality issued debt

Green Action Keys

GO: Activates all commands

MENU: Go back one level

PAGE UP/PAGE DOWN: Navigate between pages

Tip: Use the Cancel key to start over

At the cursor prompt at the top of the screen enter your term and hit the <HELP> key.

Example: Beta <HELP> Choose from the results screen for more information on your topic.

Sector Help

SECTOR KEY <GO> then <HELP>

Example: <CMDTY> <GO> then <HELP> (The help key can be used at any screen or menu level)

Instant Message with Bloomberg

Type IB HELP <GO> or Hit the <HELP> key twice and type your question.

Downloading from Bloomberg

Open Microsoft Excel, click on Bloomberg from the menu and choose Import Data. For more information about using this feature enter BBXL <GO> at the terminal.

Emailing from Bloomberg

Enter GRAB <GO>

This will email the screen to you as a screen shot.

To email data that you copied and pasted into Excel, save the file to the My Documents folder. Enter PFM <GO>. Click on Compose.

Printing from Bloomberg

To print from Bloomberg hit the green Print key at the top right of the keyboard. Your print job will be sent to networked printer.

Opening an Excel Spreadsheet from USB drive

Open Excel

Click on Open documents and type e:\ in the file name field

Search by Company Name

Type company name at cursor prompt and hit the <HELP> key

Example: Dell Inc <HELP> <GO>

Search by Ticker Symbol

Find the ticker symbol for the company:

Hit the <EQUITY> key, then enter TK <GO>

Enter the company name <GO>

If you know the ticker symbol for the company go directly by entering:

Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> <GO>

Company Financials

Enter Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> <GO>

Then choose 9) Fundamentals and Earnings Analysis OR go directly by entering:

Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> CH1 <GO> for a Financial Summary

Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> CH2 <GO> for Income Statements

Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> CH3 <GO> for Balance Sheets

Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> EE <GO> for Earning Estimates

Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> HE <GO> for a Price/Earnings Ratio Table

Tip: For definitions and information on calculations in a company’s financial statement type FDO <GO>

Financial Analysis

Enter Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> <GO>

Then choose 9) Fundamentals and Earnings Analysis and then 1) Financial Analysis OR go directly by entering:

Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> FA <GO>

Historical Stock Prices

Enter:

Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> <GO>, then choose 4) Historical Prices OR go directly by entering:

Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> HP <GO> for Historical Prices

Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> GP <GO> for a Historical Price Graph with Volume

Finding Options

Enter:

Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> <GO> then choose 6) Options, Warrants and Contracts OR go directly by entering:

Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> OMON <GO> (OMON = Option Monitor. This will provide all current and future Calls and Puts for the equity.)

Comparative Return Analysis

Compare the stock price, returns and dividends of two equities:

Enter: Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> COMP <GO>

Total Return Analysis

For an Equity:

Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> <GO> then choose 10) Relative Performance/Total Return OR go directly by entering:

Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> TRA <GO>

For an Index:

Index Symbol <INDEX> <GO> then choose 10) Relative Performance/Total Return OR go directly by entering:

Index Symbol <INDEX> TRA <GO>

Historical Beta

Enter:

Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> <GO> then choose 11) Risk/Volatility Analysis OR go directly by entering:

Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> BETA

Analyst Recommendations

Enter:

Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> <GO> then choose 7) News/Research/Chat OR go directly by entering:

Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> ANR <GO>

Finding Corporate Bonds

Search by Issuer:

Ticker Symbol <CORP> <GO> (This will list all bonds issued by the equity. Choose a specific bond for more information.)

To search for specific bond:

Ticker Symbol Coupon Rate Maturity <CORP> <GO>

Example: IBM 5.4 01/26/09 <CORP> <GO>

Finding Government Bonds

Enter: WB <GO> for a listing of major government bonds around the world

To find US Treasury Bonds directly enter:

CT10 <GOVT> <GO> for the 10 year bond or CT5 <GOVT> <GO> for the 5 year (This formula can be used for any US benchmark bond)

To find the 3 month T-Bill enter: CB3 <GOVT> <GO>

For US Generic Bonds enter:

USGG5YR <INDEX> <GO> for the 5 year or USGG10YR <INDEX> <GO> (This formula can be used for any US generic bond)

Exchange Rates

For Exchange Rates by region enter:

<CRNCY> TKC <GO>

For World Currency Rates enter:

<CRNCY> WCR <GO>

Spot and Forward Rates

For Spot and Forward Rates enter:

<CRNCY> FRD <GO>

Company News

Enter Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> <GO> then choose 7) News/Research/Chat OR go directly by entering:

Ticker Symbol <EQUITY> CN <GO>

Using the Graphing Function

Enter:

G <GO> then choose 1 <GO> to create a new graph. Follow instructions to set-up a graph.

League Tables [for Equity or Bond deals]

Enter:

LEAG <GO> then choose the appropriate League Table

M&A Analysis

Enter:

MA <GO>

Click on #7 for League Tables

Yield Curves

Enter:

YCRV <GO>

Fair Market Curve Indicies

Enter:

FMCI <GO>

Forward Curve Analysis

Enter:

FWCV <GO>

Futures

To display prices of major futures conturacts:

Enter:

WF <GO>

For information about Bloomberg L.P., visit their website at: https://www.bloomberg.com.