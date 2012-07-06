A Message from the Interim Dean

Because business skills and competencies connect to almost every discipline in some way, the School of Business will prepare you to pivot to many endeavors in your professional career. Learn about business principles that lead to the efficient management of resources and quality of services in for-profit companies, nonprofit organizations, and governmental entities to improve lives. We'll give you the skills you need to exhibit social responsibility. To function in a global environment. To work in close collaboration with all. To develop analytic solutions. To be a leader!