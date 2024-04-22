Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

School of Business Alumni Weekend Lunch

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, the School of Business hosted its alumni on the Trenton Hall lawn as part of Alumni Weekend. The School offered lunch for the alumni from “The Fry Boss,” a business owned and operated by School of Business alumni and 2021 Mayo Business Plan Competition participant, Dominic (Tony) Morency ’21.

Several School of Business alumni stopped by, and we always love when they share their memories.

Thank you to all the alumni who joined us and we hope to see you again soon!

Business Alumni Weekend Lunch photos.