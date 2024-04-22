School of Business Alumni Weekend Lunch

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, the School of Business hosted its alumni on the Trenton Hall lawn as part of Alumni Weekend. The School offered lunch for the alumni from “The Fry Boss,” a business owned and operated by School of Business alumni and 2021 Mayo Business Plan Competition participant, Dominic (Tony) Morency ’21.

Several School of Business alumni stopped by, and we always love when they share their memories.

Marjorie Mai Chin moved from NY to Ewing, NJ when her husband secured a position as the Resource Librarian at TCNJ. She then decided to enroll and, in 1986 she graduated with her Business Administration degree with her concentration in Accounting. Saturday was the first time in 38 years Marjorie had been on campus. She even shared with Interim Dean, Tammy Dieterich, a pristine copy of her 1986 Commencement Program.

Rita Helias (1988, Computer Science major) and her husband, Scott (1988, Marketing major) met in a Business Communications class at TCNJ. They just celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary and their youngest son is attending TCNJ as a sophomore business major.

Marty Herrmann (1993, Business Administration major) was sharing with Tammy Dieterich his experiences at TCNJ School of Business and the impact Professor Virginia Dietrich, a long-time adjunct professor who passed away in 2014, had on his life and career.

Thank you to all the alumni who joined us and we hope to see you again soon!