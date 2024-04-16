The School of Business Videos

The College of New Jersey Logo

Here you can learn more about the School of Business through videos. The videos shown here give you a sample of events, life at the School of Business, and opportunities available to our students.

You can also visit our YouTube Channel and subscribe to see more.  Watch these and then visit TCNJ School of Business for yourself!


2024 Senior Awards Ceremony


2024 Celebration of Student Achievement
What Are the Professors Like at TCNJ School of Business?
Part 1Visit our YouTube Channel for
parts 2 & 3

Student Clubs & Organizations
Part 1Visit our YouTube Channel for
parts 2 & 3
School of Business Campus Safety Part 1Visit our YouTube Channel for
parts 2 & 3
Finance Students Visit NYC & The Stock Exchange

Study Abroad Ghana
A Student Perspective Part 1Visit our YouTube Channel for
parts 2 & 3


Study Abroad
Lions in London
Why is TCNJ School of Business Unique?
Part 1Visit our YouTube Channel for part 2

 

