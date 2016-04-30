Areas of Study

The College of New Jersey Logo

Build a foundation for success in the School of Business. Our programs span all major business disciplines as well as customized curricula for any career aspiration, from entrepreneurism to specialized industries such as health, music, or sports. All of our programs deliver practical business experience—like internships and team-based simulation projects—grounded in a rigorous liberal arts education.

iconAccounting and Information Systems

Our reputation as one of the best accounting programs in the nation reflects a strong curriculum taught by a faculty with wide-ranging expertise in specialized fields. Our majors land well-paid internships that often lead to entry-level jobs with Big 4 accounting firms, Fortune 500 companies, and financial institutions. A strong pathway to licensure secures TCNJ the #1 CPA pass rate in the state.

https://education.tcnj.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/206/2015/10/education-areasstudyUG-icon-elementary-ed-FINAL.pngEconomics

Develop the analytical and communication skill set essential to success in economics and other business fields. Our curriculum integrates discussion-based classes with hands-on economic research and analysis. Choose from two bachelor’s degree programs — one emphasizing liberal arts study; one emphasizing economics and business training — that support a variety of graduate study and career goals.

artscomm-areasstudy-icon-imm-FINALFinance

The finance program integrates a core business foundation with the specialized knowledge and applied skills of the finance professional. Classes are small, discussion-based, and led by faculty experts who are master teachers. Our students learn finance by doing finance, from managing an actual portfolio to analyzing the same real-time global financial data used in the professional world.

https://business.tcnj.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/219/2016/05/business-areasstudy-icon-management-FINAL.pngManagement

Master the skills and knowledge of the effective manager, learning to motivate people and lead organizations to greater success. Specialized management coursework is integrated with a strong core business curriculum, ensuring a foundation that is both deep and broad. Our graduates are prepared to develop and implement the right strategies for prosperity in a competitive global marketplace.

https://business.tcnj.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/219/2016/05/business-areasstudy-icon-marketing-FINAL.pngMarketing and Interdisciplinary Business

Reach beyond traditional business spheres, connecting business study with other talents and interests. Students in the marketing major learn to apply their creativity to winning customers or advancing ideas. Students in the interdisciplinary business major design custom programs — drawing on courses within and beyond the business school — to support careers in any field, from art to public policy.

iconGlobal Business

A global marketplace means that all business professionals — whether or not they travel abroad — interact with customers, suppliers, and colleagues from other countries and cultures. Get ready for this new business reality by combining a business major with a program in international studies. Choose Global Business I or Global Business II; both options deliver business breadth and international depth.

iconUndeclared

You’re sure about a business career, just not so sure about your major. Accounting? Finance? Management? It can be hard to choose! With our Undeclared Business program, incoming students can take up to two years to declare a major, ensuring they make the right choice for their personal interests and career goals. Even better, the program is designed to keep undeclared majors from losing time or credits.

open options students

Undeclared Majors

Stay on track by completing the same first- and second-year course requirements as declared majors do.

open options students

Core Business Curriculum

Find your major by exploring our Common Body of Knowledge, a set of core courses from each business area.

open options students

Specialized Advisement

Make every step the right step with the one-on-one guidance of our coordinator for undergraduate advising.

