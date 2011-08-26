Alumni Connections

Imagine talking with someone as excited about your career path as you are, someone who knows some of the ins and outs you would like to learn, and someone who would like to see you succeed. All of that is possible when you connect with alumni. Recent alumni can share their experiences from interviewing, to securing that first job, to spending a year as a new member of the organization. Typically, they will even share some of their concerns and challenges as they enter the professional world. More experienced alumni have a longer, broader view of an industry. Some have worked for more than one firm, traveled internationally, served in recruiting roles, or pursued opportunities they did not expect. In short, they know the ropes of their industry. We provide regular opportunities for you to meet and talk with alumni. Whether attending an event on campus or taking a field trip to meet alumni where they work, connecting with alumni can be one of the most valuable things you do in preparation for starting your career.

Below are just some of the wonderful School of Business alumni:

Brendan Scher ’10, is currently a Senior Associate at Edison Partners. Before joining Edison Partners, Brendan was an associate with Escalate Capital Partners and an Investment Banking Associate at PJ Solomon in New York City.

Michael Lavelle ’06, the Managing Director at Appraisal Economics and a TCNJ School of Business adjunct professor, Michael also recently authored the 13th edition of the Basic Finance college textbook used in classrooms across the country. Read his full profile.

Margot Camino ’17 graduated with a major in Interdisciplinary Business and a minor in Psychology. She is currently an Account Director with Keen Decision Systems. She plans on going back to school and pursuing a master’s degree focused on Advertising Management. Read her full profile.

Cesar Romero ’91, is an Accounting Alumnus, currently using his expertise as a private consultant. After graduating from TCNJ with a BS in Accounting, he went on to obtain his MBA at Keller School of Management at DeVry University. He is also an adjunct professor at PACE University. Read his full profile.

Caitlin Kolczynski ’14, is a manager at the Mercadien Group in Hamilton, NJ. Prior to joining Mercadien, Caitlin worked as an analyst at a business valuation firm in Princeton, and companies in several industries analyzing sales and mergers, corporate planning, and financial and tax reporting. Caitlin served as a semi-finals and finals judge at the 2024 Mayo Business Plan Competition.

View Our Alumni Profiles