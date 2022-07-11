Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

CEO Peer Mentors

All incoming School of Business first-year students are matched with a sophomore, junior, or senior-level “CEO (Community Engagement Officer) Peer Mentor.” Mentors aim to ease the transition to college life by helping students become acclimated to the School of Business and TCNJ community. The mentors play a very active role in our first-year BUS 99: Business Orientation Seminar course, leading class sessions focused on building interpersonal, professional, and self-leadership skills. They also assist with our transfer seminar and our BUS 100: Professional Development courses.

In addition to working with our incoming students, the CEO Peer Mentors actively serve the community and develop relationships with School of Business students, alumni, and administration.

Executive Board

Fazal Ahmad ’27
Fazal Ahmad ’27 Peer Mentor Coordinator, Management – Team 1A VIEW PROFILE
Hope Evanko ’27
Hope Evanko ’27 Peer Mentor Coordinator, Management – Team 8A VIEW PROFILE
Megan Folina ’26
Megan Folina ’26 Mentor Development Director, Management VIEW PROFILE
Dominic Sommese ’26
Dominic Sommese ’26 Senior Mentor Coordinator, Finance VIEW PROFILE
Karina Yermachenkova ’26
Karina Yermachenkova ’26 Peer Mentor Coordinator, Finance – Team 4B VIEW PROFILE

Peer Mentors

Lauren Abbamont ’27
Lauren Abbamont ’27 Marketing – Team 8B VIEW PROFILE
Shaim Akhtar ’27
Shaim Akhtar ’27 Economics – Team 11A VIEW PROFILE
Kaylee Amicucci ’28
Kaylee Amicucci ’28 Management – Team 20B VIEW PROFILE
Jordan Basgil ’26
Jordan Basgil ’26 Finance – Team 20A VIEW PROFILE
Lysette Beck ’27
Lysette Beck ’27 Marketing – Team 16B VIEW PROFILE
Christian Bennett ’26
Christian Bennett ’26 Management – Team 3A VIEW PROFILE
Jadyn Brown ’27
Jadyn Brown ’27 Marketing – Team 4A VIEW PROFILE
Gloria Burton ’28
Gloria Burton ’28 Management – Team 22B VIEW PROFILE
Gianna Carchia ’27
Gianna Carchia ’27 Finance – Team 14A VIEW PROFILE
Evan Caruso ’25
Evan Caruso ’25 Marketing – Team 4A VIEW PROFILE
Jessica Chin ’28
Jessica Chin ’28 Accountancy – Team 2B VIEW PROFILE
Frank Cruciata ’26
Frank Cruciata ’26 Management – Team 15A VIEW PROFILE
Sinéad Cumiskey ’25
Sinéad Cumiskey ’25 Marketing – Team 23A VIEW PROFILE
Thomas D’Agati ’25
Thomas D’Agati ’25 Marketing – Team 2B VIEW PROFILE
Emily Danyo ’27
Emily Danyo ’27 Marketing – Team 1B VIEW PROFILE
Victoria Dellacroce ’28
Victoria Dellacroce ’28 Marketing – Team 11B VIEW PROFILE
Yassmin Elmously ’28
Yassmin Elmously ’28 Marketing – Team 18B VIEW PROFILE
Alexa Essmann ’26
Alexa Essmann ’26 Marketing – Team 7A VIEW PROFILE
Olivia Falletta ’27
Olivia Falletta ’27 Marketing – Team 21A VIEW PROFILE
Sean Ferrie ’26
Sean Ferrie ’26 Accounting – Team 22A VIEW PROFILE
Elizabeth Flynn ’28
Elizabeth Flynn ’28 Finance – Team 14B VIEW PROFILE
Patrick Gallagher ’25
Patrick Gallagher ’25 Finance – Team 14B VIEW PROFILE
Ryan Gensch ’27
Ryan Gensch ’27 Marketing – Team 16A VIEW PROFILE
Khushi Handa ’27
Khushi Handa ’27 Finance – Team 17A VIEW PROFILE
Stephen Harvey ’26
Stephen Harvey ’26 Finance – Team 24A VIEW PROFILE
Catherine Hatch ’28
Catherine Hatch ’28 Finance – Team 7B VIEW PROFILE
Owen Helias ’25
Owen Helias ’25 Marketing – Team 16B VIEW PROFILE
Michelle Hicks ’28
Michelle Hicks ’28 Finance – Team 9B VIEW PROFILE
Alyssa Ingram ’27
Alyssa Ingram ’27 Accountancy – Team 6B VIEW PROFILE
Katerina Kalabratzidis ’26
Katerina Kalabratzidis ’26 Accounting – Team 3A VIEW PROFILE
Andrew Kibalo ’25
Andrew Kibalo ’25 Finance – Team 13B VIEW PROFILE
Taylor Krott ’28
Taylor Krott ’28 Management – Team 24B VIEW PROFILE
Arta Kyqykaliu ’25
Arta Kyqykaliu ’25 Finance – Team 19B VIEW PROFILE
Ryan Lagriola ’25
Ryan Lagriola ’25 Finance – Team 7B VIEW PROFILE
Kayleigh Lomazzo ’24
Kayleigh Lomazzo ’24 Marketing – Team 22B VIEW PROFILE
Andrea Lopez ’28
Andrea Lopez ’28 Finance – Team 12B VIEW PROFILE
Nicole Magee ’27
Nicole Magee ’27 Marketing – Team 8A VIEW PROFILE
Rachel Malick ’26
Rachel Malick ’26 Marketing – Team 12A VIEW PROFILE
Kate Martinek ’27
Kate Martinek ’27 Finance – Team 4B VIEW PROFILE
Anthony Micale ’26
Anthony Micale ’26 Management – Team 6A VIEW PROFILE
Gary Mignone ’25
Gary Mignone ’25 Finance – Team 23B VIEW PROFILE
Livia Minaides ’27
Livia Minaides ’27 Marketing – Team 5A VIEW PROFILE
Savannah Modula ’27
Savannah Modula ’27 Marketing – Team 9A VIEW PROFILE
Ava Mokrzecki ’25
Ava Mokrzecki ’25 Management – Team 6B VIEW PROFILE
Emma Moley ’25
Emma Moley ’25 Management – Team 3B VIEW PROFILE
Cole Montano ’28
Cole Montano ’28 Finance – Team 19A VIEW PROFILE
Danielle Moscatiello ’26
Danielle Moscatiello ’26 Marketing – Team 19A VIEW PROFILE
Samantha Oliver ’25
Samantha Oliver ’25 Marketing – Team 5B VIEW PROFILE
Kayla Paster ’25
Kayla Paster ’25 Management – Team 24B VIEW PROFILE
Bryana Peralta ’25
Bryana Peralta ’25 Marketing – Team 9B VIEW PROFILE
Grace Raber ’26
Grace Raber ’26 Accountancy – Team 18A VIEW PROFILE
Angela Ragazzo ’27
Angela Ragazzo ’27 Finance – Team 17B VIEW PROFILE
Michael Ragusa ’26
Michael Ragusa ’26 Accounting – Team 10A VIEW PROFILE
Esteban Rodriguez ’27
Esteban Rodriguez ’27 Finance – Team 13A VIEW PROFILE
Valentina Rowe ’26
Valentina Rowe ’26 Marketing – Team 1A VIEW PROFILE
Gianna Rutigliano ’27
Gianna Rutigliano ’27 Marketing – Team 10B VIEW PROFILE
Isabella Saia ’26
Isabella Saia ’26 Finance – Team 23B VIEW PROFILE
Gianna Sassi ’26
Gianna Sassi ’26 20A, Marketing – Team 21A VIEW PROFILE
Tatiana Sawka ’25
Tatiana Sawka ’25 Marketing – Team 11B VIEW PROFILE
Michael Seifert ’28
Michael Seifert ’28 Management – Team 5B VIEW PROFILE
Nicolas Sepulveda ’27
Nicolas Sepulveda ’27 Finance – Team 22A VIEW PROFILE
Navpaul Singh ’25
Navpaul Singh ’25 Finance – Team 17B VIEW PROFILE
Matt Smith ’25
Matt Smith ’25 Accounting – Team 9A VIEW PROFILE
Eimantas Srogis ’27
Eimantas Srogis ’27 Economics – BS – Team 3B VIEW PROFILE
Aiden Steward ’27
Aiden Steward ’27 Management – Team 23B VIEW PROFILE
Kyle Tierney ’26
Kyle Tierney ’26 Finance – Team 2A VIEW PROFILE
Zak Torrens ’25
Zak Torrens ’25 Accounting – Team 15A VIEW PROFILE
James Van Arsdale ’25
James Van Arsdale ’25 Finance – Team 21B VIEW PROFILE
Madeline Voinov ’28
Madeline Voinov ’28 Accountancy – Team 15B VIEW PROFILE
Jack Wildman ’25
Jack Wildman ’25 Finance – Team 12B VIEW PROFILE
Alex Zelikoff ’25
Alex Zelikoff ’25 Marketing – Team 2A VIEW PROFILE
Sal Zotti ’25
Sal Zotti ’25 Finance – Team 11A VIEW PROFILE