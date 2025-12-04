Jordan Basgil ’26

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to gain more experience in public speaking and in a position of leadership. I also hope to forge connections with my peers, mentees, and the faculty of the program.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love how welcoming the School of Business is. All of the professors and faculty are so friendly and eager to help their students. The resources provided are extremely helpful and guide students towards success.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

One piece of advice for incoming freshmen is to take one thing at a time. Transitioning to college can be very overwhelming. This helped me get through that transition and focus on what needed to be done. Also to enjoy every second because it truly goes by so fast!