Community Engagement

All TCNJ students participate in community engagement experiences that involve learning about an ongoing community issue, getting involved in addressing that issue, and reflecting upon the experience. Many students will sustain their involvement well after the initial community engagement. Students soon learn that the health of a community is tied directly to many factors, all influenced by decisions made over time. Business students in particular benefit from understanding how business and the economy shape communities.

The Center for Community Engagement (CCE) is the administrative home for the College’s community engagement activities that integrate educational experiences with community service, student development, and civic participation. The CCE houses the Community Engaged Learning (CEL) Institute and Bonner Institute.

Students also participate in community engagement as members of student organizations.