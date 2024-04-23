Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

TCNJ’s MBA program ended the spring semester on a real high note this year: Our inaugural MBA Alumni Panel!

We were thrilled to welcome back five talented alumni representing each of our program’s graduating cohorts and specializations.  They shared insights on the mindsets, skills, and relationships they developed as MBA students and how those takeaways have helped to facilitate their ongoing career growth.  It was a phenomenal learning and networking experience for our current graduate students and an event we cannot wait to bring back in the future!

Key topics included:

Thank you to our amazing alumni panelists:

MBA Alumni Panel photos.
