TCNJ’s MBA program ended the spring semester on a real high note this year: Our inaugural MBA Alumni Panel!

We were thrilled to welcome back five talented alumni representing each of our program’s graduating cohorts and specializations. They shared insights on the mindsets, skills, and relationships they developed as MBA students and how those takeaways have helped to facilitate their ongoing career growth. It was a phenomenal learning and networking experience for our current graduate students and an event we cannot wait to bring back in the future!
Key topics included:
- Why our alumni chose to earn their MBA
- How the MBA degree has helped facilitate career growth
- Most impactful courses/projects
- Key skills, mindsets, and other takeaways from the program
- Advice for maintaining connections, learning from and collaborating with peers
Thank you to our amazing alumni panelists:
- Colin Bitter ’22 Business Analytics – Currently a Principal Data Profiling Engineer at Verizon
- Jessica Lamboy ’23 Strategy, Innovation & Leadership – Currently a Senior Human Resources Coordinator for Global Research & Development at Bristol Meyers Squibb
- Alvin McRae ’23 Business Analytics – Currently a Structured Product Data Analyst at Bloomberg LP
- Peter Palmisano ’21 Strategy, Innovation & Leadership – Currently the Talent Development Program Developer at Five Below
- Victoria Rendine – ’22 Strategy, Innovation & Leadership – Currently a Senior National Account Manager at Topix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.