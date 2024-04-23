TCNJ’s MBA program ended the spring semester on a real high note this year: Our inaugural MBA Alumni Panel!

We were thrilled to welcome back five talented alumni representing each of our program’s graduating cohorts and specializations. They shared insights on the mindsets, skills, and relationships they developed as MBA students and how those takeaways have helped to facilitate their ongoing career growth. It was a phenomenal learning and networking experience for our current graduate students and an event we cannot wait to bring back in the future!

Key topics included:

Why our alumni chose to earn their MBA

How the MBA degree has helped facilitate career growth

Most impactful courses/projects

Key skills, mindsets, and other takeaways from the program

Advice for maintaining connections, learning from and collaborating with peers

Thank you to our amazing alumni panelists: