Alumni Testimonials

“I just wanted to let you know that I passed all 4 sections of the CPA exam! I scored a 98 on Audit, 92 on BEC, 89 on REG, and a 95 on FAR. Thank you so much for being such a great professor; it made a huge difference when I went to study because you had already taught us all of the cost accounting information on BEC. Some of the problems on the exam were easier than on your exams! I really appreciate the hard work you put into teaching us. I hope you have a great rest of the year!” – Angela Ciallella ’16

“I wanted to reach out to let you know I just received the news last night that I passed the last part of the CPA Exam. Thankfully, I passed them all in one shot. I hope you can share this news with the rest of the accounting staff as I am beyond grateful for all of the amazing classes and instructors I had throughout my years at TCNJ. I felt like many of the concepts I came across while studying for the exam were just a review of the topics that I was taught in college. I hope you and all of the wonderful accounting professors will continue to challenge the current and incoming accounting students and give them the foundation to excel and strive in all of their endeavors as you all did for me.

P.S. I scored highest on BEC with a 94 most likely due to those tedious variance analysis worksheets that we did in class. Those were definitely the worst (but best!). Thank you and all of the staff again for everything over the years.” – Matt DeGenova ’19

“The TCNJ accounting program has lived up to its standard of one of the best accounting programs in the entire country. The job placement is exceptional and the foundation created to be a successful CPA candidate is unmatched. The highly qualified professors have carefully crafted the curriculum to cover the biggest and most important accounting topics covered on each of the four parts of the CPA exam. With the program’s high expectations, you will be fully equipped to have a successful career in any public or private accounting position!” – Andrew Dyer ’20

“I just wanted to share the good news that I officially passed all parts of the CPA exam a few weeks ago. I started studying in June and received my final score in February, putting the timeframe at a little less than 8 months. I say this because I owe my successes to you and the TCNJ accounting program. I believe the program gave me the foundations in both accounting and stamina that I needed to pass the exam, and I’m sure my peers would say the same.” – Annalise Suitovsky ’20

“The TCNJ Accountancy program truly does an amazing job at preparing students for the CPA exam. I know it will continue to do that in the future. I’m very honored to now join many CPAs who’ve gone through this degree program.” – Nathaniel Bargad ’19