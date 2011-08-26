Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

Strategic Plan, Vision, Mission & Values

Strategic Plan

Mission Statement

We educate learners to become successful professionals and socially responsible citizens poised for positions of leadership. We contribute to the expansion of business and economics knowledge through theoretical, applied and pedagogical research, consistent with the TCNJ teacher-scholar model.

Vision

The School of Business at TCNJ aspires to become a premier business school amongst regional public schools, the top choice of learners seeking a business education in NJ, and the first choice of employers seeking business graduates.

Values

Excellence

Engagement

Integrity

Inclusiveness

 