Strategic Plan, Vision, Mission & Values

Strategic Plan

Mission Statement

We educate learners to become successful professionals and socially responsible citizens poised for positions of leadership. We contribute to the expansion of business and economics knowledge through theoretical, applied and pedagogical research, consistent with the TCNJ teacher-scholar model.

Vision

The School of Business at TCNJ aspires to become a premier business school amongst regional public schools, the top choice of learners seeking a business education in NJ, and the first choice of employers seeking business graduates.

Values

Excellence

We value high-quality teaching and research in a community that promotes lifelong learning and strives to make a positive societal impact.

We prepare learners for a complex, technological, global, and multicultural business environment.

Engagement

We serve our community by building strong relationships with business and local entities, contributing to business and economics knowledge, and providing research and professional opportunities to our learners.

Integrity

We act in an ethical, honest manner and communicate truthfully. We accept responsibility for our actions and inactions.

Inclusiveness