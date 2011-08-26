Student Involvement:

Many TCNJ students continue their involvement in athletics, student organizations, and co-curricular activities that they started in high school. Even those who were not as involved prior to arriving find that TCNJ offers many such opportunities. While getting involved can burnish a student’s resume, the main benefits come from a deeper, more enriching college experience. Meeting students other than classmates or those who live on the hall, interacting with faculty and staff outside the classroom, and pursuing interests beyond an academic area of study provides both new opportunities and a needed respite from the routine of studying, homework, and exams. Getting involved means being a bit more busy and requires time management, a skill that will serve you well after graduate. So, go ahead – attend a meeting, tryout for an intermural team, pursue a passion or interest. Below you will see links to just some of the possibilities at TCNJ.