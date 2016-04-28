Faculty and Staff

Our faculty are dedicated teacher-scholars who bring both expertise and experience to the business classroom. All are recognized as experts in their fields, conducting innovative research into theory and practice that continually transforms the way business is understood. Many are distinguished for their professional careers, sharing direct insights into how products are developed, assets are invested, people are managed, and companies are guided to greater responsibility and prosperity.

But the primary focus of our business faculty is always students. Each is committed to guiding the next generation of business leaders toward the attitudes and aptitudes needed to succeed in today’s competitive, global business environment.

