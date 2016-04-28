Faculty and Staff

The College of New Jersey Logo

Our faculty are dedicated teacher-scholars who bring both expertise and experience to the business classroom. All are recognized as experts in their fields, conducting innovative research into theory and practice that continually transforms the way business is understood. Many are distinguished for their professional careers, sharing direct insights into how products are developed, assets are invested, people are managed, and companies are guided to greater responsibility and prosperity.

But the primary focus of our business faculty is always students. Each is committed to guiding the next generation of business leaders toward the attitudes and aptitudes needed to succeed in today’s competitive, global business environment.

Visit our YouTube Channel and hear about our professors from other students.

Departmental and School Directories

Faculty Highlights

Dr. Fuhe Jin Joins the Harvard Business Review Advisory Board

Last week, Dr. Fuhe Jin, Assistant Professor of Management, received an email from the Harvard Business Review’s (HBR) Managing Director of the Analytics Services Team. This email contained an invitation to join the Harvard Business Review’s Advisory Council, an invitation Dr. Jin quickly accepted! She shared, “This experience will benefit my teaching, research, and our…

Dr. Thomas Patrick Featured in Two Recent Articles on Money Geek

Recently, Dr. Thomas Patrick was featured in two articles released by Money Geek. Experts’ Insights on Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOC) 1.  How do HELOCs’ variable interest rates work, and what are the key risks that borrowers should be aware of? The interest rate can change periodically. Many HELOCs change once a year. The…

Economics Professor and Students Present at the 38th Annual Conference of the PA Economics Association

On May 31, 2024, Associate Professor of Economics, Donka Brodersen, and two Economics Students (Seraphina Plewa, Senior; and Douglas Nguyen, Sophomore) traveled to Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania to present at the 38th Annual Conference of the Pennsylvania Economics Association.  The annual conference provides an opportunity for students to network, build leadership skills, receive collegial…

Professor Karen Becker Featured on WalletHub Discussing Cheap Car Insurance in New Jersey

Karen Becker, Associate Professor of Marketing & Interdisciplinary Business, was featured as an expert in a recent article in WalletHub discussing Cheap Car Insurance in New Jersey. What does it say about car insurance companies that so many have celebrity endorsers? In many cases, the use of a celebrity suggests companies know their target audience. Most…

MBA Program Spring 2024 Highlights

We are proud to share additional highlights from the end of Spring 2024 MBA coursework: Students in Dr. Brenda Ghitulescu’s Organizational Change course finalized their field- based team projects, analyzing change efforts across diverse organizations and industries leveraging archival and interview data. Text Mining students presented findings from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFP) complaint…

Faculty Spotlight: Michele Naples, Professor, Economics

Our final Faculty Spotlight for the semester is on Michele Naples, Professor of Economics. Michele has been with the School of Business for over 30 years. Recently we spoke to Michele about a study abroad program she has participated in a few times, TCNJ in Ghana. Can you share with us how this opportunity first…

Faculty Spotlight: Karen Becker, Associate Professor, Marketing & IDB

This Faculty Spotlight will spotlight Karen Becker, Associate Professor, Marketing & Interdisciplinary Business.  Karen joined TCNJ in the fall of 2006, and among her contributions has been her successful mentoring of the last two first-place teams in the Mayo Business Plan Competition. We recently talked to Karen about a new project of hers, Lions in…

Faculty Spotlight: Nuriddin Tojiboyev, Assistant Professor, Accounting & Information Systems

This Faculty Spotlight is on Dr. Nuriddin Tojiboyev, Assistant Professor, Accounting and Information Systems. Nuriddin joined TCNJ School of Business in the fall of 2022.  His research interests include developing data analytics models that contribute to the effectiveness and efficiency of auditing. Currently, he is researching the topic, “Rule Induction from Exceptions and Outliers for…

