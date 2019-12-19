School of Business Top Program in NJ

The College of New Jersey School of Business ranked 34th in Poets&Quants for Undergrads’ fourth annual Best Undergraduate Business Schools of 2020 rankings. The ranking is considered the most comprehensive assessment of undergraduate business programs with 97 schools ranked in 2019. The survey ranks The College of New Jersey as the top business school in New Jersey.

“The School of Business is dedicated to providing students with the best springboard for success,” said interim-dean, Bozena Leven. “We engage students through small classes, faculty advising, mentoring, and alumni connections, and their feedback seems to once again indicate we are investing our efforts well.”

Alumni from the 97 schools were surveyed in three categories: admissions, academic experience, and career outcomes. Each of the three categories is weighted equally. Details on the methodology used by Poets&Quants are available here.