The Dean’s Advisory Council at the School of Business is a group of business alumni from all major disciplines who serve to offer advice to the dean and the School of Business. These external constituents reflect upon many matters that directly affect the students, faculty, and staff of the school. This group is important to the business school accreditation process with respect to vetting our strategic plan, commenting about curriculum and program changes, and consideration of approaches to enhance student enrollment and the student experience. We also welcome advice about student internship and employment opportunities and development plans for the School of Business.

Darren Baer ’91 Finance One Tree Collaborations Collaborator in Chief Julie Bernstein ’01 Marketing Jewish International Connection Development Director Mary Beth Constantino ’09 Accounting Walmart Director, International Accounting David Gabauer ’04 Management EPIC Insurance Brokers Account Executive Myron Gellman ’86 Accounting The Mercadien Group Chair Jennifer Graf ’96 Finance Hedge Fund Director of Operations Tamara Ibezim Management, Economic, African-American Studies Bank of America-Merrill Lynch VP-Compliance and Operational Risk Manager Dean Katsoupas ’01 Accounting Eisner Amper LLP Partner Greg Kubikowski Accounting Eisner Amper LLP Partner Michael Lavelle ’06 Economics, Finance Appraisal Economics Managing Director Rebecca Machinga ’92 Accounting Withum Partner Thomas Meisner ’91 Business Administration US Dentsu Creative Service Line Chief Operating Officer Morayea Pindziak ’99 Marketing Omni Channel Strategy McCann Health Management Senior VP David Totaro ’99 Accounting PwC Partner Denise Schmedes ’94 Management Federal Reserve Bank of New York Senior Vice President Emily Skalko ’14 Marketing La Colombe Coffee Roasters Category Manager