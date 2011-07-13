The Dean’s Advisory Council at the School of Business is a group of business alumni from all major disciplines who serve to offer advice to the dean and the School of Business. These external constituents reflect upon many matters that directly affect the students, faculty, and staff of the school. This group is important to the business school accreditation process with respect to vetting our strategic plan, commenting about curriculum and program changes, and consideration of approaches to enhance student enrollment and the student experience. We also welcome advice about student internship and employment opportunities and development plans for the School of Business.
|Darren Baer ’91
|Finance
|One Tree Collaborations
|Collaborator in Chief
|Julie Bernstein ’01
|Marketing
|Jewish International Connection
|Development Director
|Mary Beth Constantino ’09
|Accounting
|Walmart
|Director, International Accounting
|David Gabauer ’04
|Management
|EPIC Insurance Brokers
|Account Executive
|Myron Gellman ’86
|Accounting
|The Mercadien Group
|Chair
|Jennifer Graf ’96
|Finance
|Hedge Fund
|Director of Operations
|Tamara Ibezim
|Management, Economic, African-American Studies
|Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
|VP-Compliance and Operational Risk Manager
|Dean Katsoupas ’01
|Accounting
|Eisner Amper LLP
|Partner
|Greg Kubikowski
|Accounting
|Eisner Amper LLP
|Partner
|Michael Lavelle ’06
|Economics, Finance
|Appraisal Economics
|Managing Director
|Rebecca Machinga ’92
|Accounting
|Withum
|Partner
|
Thomas Meisner ’91
|Business Administration
|US Dentsu Creative Service Line
|Chief Operating Officer
|Morayea Pindziak ’99
|Marketing
|Omni Channel Strategy McCann Health Management
|Senior VP
|David Totaro ’99
|Accounting
|PwC
|Partner
|Denise Schmedes ’94
|Management
|Federal Reserve Bank of New York
|Senior Vice President
|Emily Skalko ’14
|Marketing
|La Colombe Coffee Roasters
|Category Manager