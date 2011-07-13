The College of New Jersey Logo

Dean’s Advisory Council

The Dean’s Advisory Council at the School of Business is a group of business alumni from all major disciplines who serve to offer advice to the dean and the School of Business. These external constituents reflect upon many matters that directly affect the students, faculty, and staff of the school. This group is important to the business school accreditation process with respect to vetting our strategic plan, commenting about curriculum and program changes, and consideration of approaches to enhance student enrollment and the student experience. We also welcome advice about student internship and employment opportunities and development plans for the School of Business.

 

Darren Baer ’91 Finance One Tree Collaborations Collaborator in Chief
Julie Bernstein ’01 Marketing Jewish International Connection Development Director
Mary Beth Constantino ’09 Accounting Walmart Director, International Accounting
David Gabauer ’04 Management EPIC Insurance Brokers Account Executive
Myron Gellman ’86 Accounting The Mercadien Group Chair
Jennifer Graf ’96 Finance Hedge Fund Director of Operations
Tamara Ibezim Management, Economic, African-American Studies Bank of America-Merrill Lynch VP-Compliance and Operational Risk Manager
Dean Katsoupas ’01 Accounting Eisner Amper LLP Partner
Greg Kubikowski Accounting Eisner Amper LLP Partner
Michael Lavelle ’06 Economics, Finance Appraisal Economics Managing Director
Rebecca Machinga ’92 Accounting Withum Partner
Thomas Meisner ’91
 Business Administration US Dentsu Creative Service Line Chief Operating Officer
Morayea Pindziak ’99 Marketing Omni Channel Strategy McCann Health Management Senior VP
David Totaro ’99 Accounting PwC Partner
Denise Schmedes ’94 Management Federal Reserve Bank of New York Senior Vice President
Emily Skalko ’14 Marketing La Colombe Coffee Roasters Category Manager

 

