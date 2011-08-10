- Read the Alumni Newsletter
School of Business Alumni Chapter
The mission of the TCNJ School of Business Alumni Chapter is to aspire towards excellence, growth, and enhancement of the reputation of the TCNJ School of Business. The organization strives to cultivate an environment wherein communication is open among alumni, administration, faculty members, and current students. The Chapter aims to raise and maintain the active interest and participation of its alumni providing events, programs, and services to strengthen and preserve the bond that links our college and its alumni.
Goals:
- Provide a communication vehicle between the School of Business and its alumni.
- Organize events that will facilitate a mutually beneficial relationship between the College and its alumni.
- Create a new development source for the School of Business.
- Provide alumni with the opportunity to advise the School of Business, assist in educating our students and provide a post-TCNJ perspective.
- Encourage and enable alumni to stay connected to each other and the School of Business.
Chapter Representative – Gregg Hollmann ’93
Email: alumni@tcnj.edu
School of Business Alumni Programs
Looking to stay in touch? The College’s Alumni Association and the Alumni Affairs Office offer numerous programs for TCNJ alumni throughout the year. Check their Events page.
Business Executive Board Meetings
Executive Board conference calls are generally scheduled at 8:30am or 3:30pm on the 1st Wednesday of each month.
Business Alumni Chapter Membership Meetings
TBD
Participants for on-campus Chapter Meetings should report to the Information Booth for parking instructions and permit. More about info for visitor parking.
The School of Business is hosting an Alumni Pickle Ball Tournament on October 8, 2024. Find information and how to secure your spot!
