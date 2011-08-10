School of Business Alumni Chapter

The mission of the TCNJ School of Business Alumni Chapter is to aspire towards excellence, growth, and enhancement of the reputation of the TCNJ School of Business. The organization strives to cultivate an environment wherein communication is open among alumni, administration, faculty members, and current students. The Chapter aims to raise and maintain the active interest and participation of its alumni providing events, programs, and services to strengthen and preserve the bond that links our college and its alumni.

Goals:

Provide a communication vehicle between the School of Business and its alumni.

Organize events that will facilitate a mutually beneficial relationship between the College and its alumni.

Create a new development source for the School of Business.

Provide alumni with the opportunity to advise the School of Business, assist in educating our students and provide a post-TCNJ perspective.

Encourage and enable alumni to stay connected to each other and the School of Business.

Chapter Representative – Gregg Hollmann ’93

Email: alumni@tcnj.edu

View By-laws for School of Business Alumni Chapter

School of Business Alumni Programs

Upcoming Alumni Events

Looking to stay in touch? The College’s Alumni Association and the Alumni Affairs Office offer numerous programs for TCNJ alumni throughout the year. Check their Events page.

Business Executive Board Meetings

Executive Board conference calls are generally scheduled at 8:30am or 3:30pm on the 1st Wednesday of each month.

Business Alumni Chapter Membership Meetings

TBD

Participants for on-campus Chapter Meetings should report to the Information Booth for parking instructions and permit. More about info for visitor parking.

Upcoming Events:

The School of Business is hosting an Alumni Pickle Ball Tournament on October 8, 2024. Find information and how to secure your spot!

Past Alumni Chapter Meetings and Events

Chapter & Committee Meetings

Chapter Meeting, May 24, 2017- Minutes

Chapter Meeting, January 9, 2017 – Minutes

Chapter Meeting, Oct. 19, 2016 – Minutes

Chapter Meeting, May 12, 2016 – Minutes

Chapter Meeting, February 10, 2016

Chapter Meeting, October 29, 2015

Chapter Meeting, May 11, 2015 – Minutes

Chapter Meeting, Jan. 19, 2015 – Minutes

Executive Board Meeting, May 7, 2014 – Minutes

Executive Board Meeting, March 4, 2014 – Minutes

Chapter Meeting, Jan. 20, 2014 – Minutes

Chapter Meeting, Oct. 14, 2013 – Agenda

Executive Board Meeting, May 8, 2013 – Minutes

Chapter Meeting, January 21, 2013 – Minutes

Executive Board Meeting, January 14, 2013 – Minutes

Chapter Meeting, Sept. 10, 2012 – Minutes

Executive Board Meeting, Sept. 4, 2012 – Minutes

Chapter Meeting, April 30, 2012 – Minutes

Golf Outing Committee Meeting, March 1, 2012 – Minutes

Executive Board Meeting, February 7, 2012 – Minutes

Chapter Meeting, January 16, 2012 – Minutes

Executive Board Meeting, January 4, 2012 – Minutes

Executive Board Meeting, December 6, 2011 – Minutes

Executive Board Meeting, November 1, 2011 – Minutes

Chapter Meeting, September 19, 2011

Chapter Meeting, May 2, 2011

Chapter Meeting, January 17, 2011 – Minutes

Programming & Fundraising committee meeting, Nov. 29, 2010 – Minutes

Chapter Meeting, September 30, 2010 – Minutes

Past Chapter Events

TCNJ Alumni Community

Search for and contact your friends from TCNJ; post your resume; share photos; register for events; participate in online discussions and chats; and much, much more! You can log into the TCNJ Alumni Community.

School of Business Alumni LinkedIn Group

LinkedIn is a professional online network. Join the School of Business Alumni group at: https://www.linkedin.com/e/gis/57669/7722AB58DD83.

School of Business Alumni Highlights

The School of Business Alumni Profile Archive.

Career Center